WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

NCAA Tournament Simulator Loves Michigan

Brandon Brown

Tomorrow would be the start of the NCAA tournament but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to use our imaginations instead. Because of that, we'll never know if a Zavier Simpson-led Michigan team could've made a run. 

Using an NCAA Game Simulator at NCAAgamesim.com, Rob Dauster and Dave Ommen of NBC Sports simulated the entire tournament in order to see how things might've played out. 

For a little background, Game Sim uses each teams statistical profile to play out a game possession by possession. The more sims for a matchup helps give a reliable predicted score. 

In 2017, Game Sim correctly picked UNC as the National Champion when the brackets were announced and finished in the 87th percentile on ESPN's bracket game.

In 2015, Game Sim picked the two teams in the National Title game and finished in the 90th percentile on ESPN's bracket game.

In 2013, Game Sim picked both the NIT and NCAA champion correctly. Game Sim's NCAA Tournament bracket finished in the 96th percentile on ESPN's bracket game. In its inaugural season, Game Sim also correctly picked Duke as the 2010 National Champion.

In Game Sim's 2020 edition, Michigan made it all the way to the Final Four, along with Kansas, Michigan State and Baylor. 

Round of 64

The simulator had Michigan as a 7-seed in the East region taking on Florida in the 7-10 matchup. The Wolverines came away with a 75-60 win over the Gators in one of the more lopsided first-round wins in the region. Noteworthy to Michigan, the simulator had Northern Kentucky upsetting Villanova in the 15-2 matchup making for a favorable draw for U-M in round two.

Round of 32

Because of the unexpected upset of Villanova, Michigan faced Northern Kentucky in round two and absolutely blasted the Norse, 87-49. Eli Brooks led the way for Michigan with 22 points as the Wolverines rolled to a 38-point win despite shooting it poorly from the outside. 

michigan northern kentucky

Sweet 16

In the Sweet 16, Michigan drew West Virginia, a Big 12 team that has been up and down this year and ended up as the 6-seed. The Wolverines handled the Mountaineers, 59-50, and once again got a strong effort from Eli Brooks. Here's the write up from the simulator.

Eli Brooks, who averaged 19 points through the first two games of the tournament, was once again Michigan’s leading scorer with all of nine points as the Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight with a win over West Virginia. On the other side of the bracket, Obi Toppin’s 17-point afternoon sent the Flyers to the Elite Eight over No. 5-seed Butler.

michigan west virginia

Elite 8

Dayton always seemed like the most beatable 1-seed to me, and that's exactly what they proved to be against Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Flyers 72-67 punching U-M's ticket to the Final Four in Juwan Howard's first year. Here's how the simulator saw it happening.

Isaiah Livers finished with 16 points, Zavier Simpson added 15 points and Franz Wagner went for 13 points and 12 boards as the Wolverines, the No. 7-seed in the East Region, picked off No. 1-seed Dayton, ending a dream season for the Flyers.

Final Four

Unfortunately, this is where U-M's Cinderella run ends. Taking on top overall seed Kansas proved to be too much for the Wolverines as the Jayhawks defeated the Maize and Blue, 73-66. As we saw all season long, horrible shooting from the outside was too much for Michigan to overcome, especially against a talent-laden squad like Kansas.

michigan kansas

Kansas would go on to beat Michigan State in the title game, 77-61. 

ncaa champion kansas

How realistic is this? Did Michigan get robbed of a chance to make it to the Final Four? Could this run actually have happened for U-M? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five-Star Running Back TreVeyon Henderson Lists Michigan In Top Group

Michigan is in the mix for a five-star running back and several other talented backs as well.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 5 Reasons Why Jim Harbaugh Can Still Get It Done

Nowadays, optimism about Michigan football finally reaching the summit under Jim Harbaugh is the contrarian position, so this week's episode of Michigan Podcast decided to give it a shot.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/18/20

If you're already looking ahead to next college basketball season, Michigan is a pretty good bet.

Steve Deace

by

Awolverine

New England Newspapers and Social Media React To Tom Brady’s Departure

Late Tuesday night, New England Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the cold and headed to the heat as he joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after 20 years with the Patriots.

Brandon Brown

Early Look At Michigan's Potential Basketball Ranking In 2021

Michigan basketball had some ups and downs in 2020 but should be better in 2021.

Brandon Brown

Putting A Bow On The Season With Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard stopped by Inside Michigan Basketball to talk about his first season at the helm.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Tom Brady Set To Become A Buccaneer

It can't become official until tomorrow at 4 pm, but barring some unexpected changes, Tom Brady will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brandon Brown

Tom Brady Is A Patriot No More

After 20 years in New England, Tom Brady announces that he'll finish his career elsewhere.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/17/20

Our new content series, DREAM SEASON 1997, kicks off today.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

WHAT IF: Discussing The Narrative Had U-M Defeated Ohio State In 2016

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State. What if he had won in 2016? What would the narrative be then?

Brandon Brown

by

ih8ttun