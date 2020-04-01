Quick Update On Five-Star Joshua Christopher

Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher is one of the most talented players in the country and he's still on the open market. The 6-5, 215-pounder recently amended his top group by adding a local program into the mix.

Christopher is still a Michigan lean per many experts in the industry but throwing a close-to-home team like USC in the mix is something to keep an eye on.

The star guard has been pretty outspoken about how much he likes the Wolverines, but he's also posted several edits of him in other uniforms as well. He's taking his time, although it seems like he wants to commit sooner rather than later, and hasn't announced a timeline or specific date for his decision.

Brown's Breakdown

I personally think he's holding out in hopes of getting back out on the road and taking more visits. He's tweeted on a couple of occasions how unfortunate the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic is as it relates to his recruitment. I'm sure he's not going to be overtly outspoken about how disappointed he is given the severity of the disease on a global scale, but it is a bummer.

These kids work extremely hard and wait their entire prep careers to enjoy their recruitment and guys in Christopher's class have been robbed of that. Maybe they'll still get a chance to partake, but like everything else in the sports world right now, we just don't know. Once normalcy returns Christopher comes to grips with whatever develops, I think he'll make up his mind and I expect him to commit to the Wolverines.