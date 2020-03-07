WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Ray Jackson Brags About Fab Five Teammate Juwan Howard

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Teammates together for the 1992, 1993 and 1994 seasons, Ray Jackson and Juwan Howard were part of the famed "Fab Five." Last year, after Howard was announced as head coach, Jackson told "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" he had every confidence that Howard would be a huge success. 

Fast-forward 10 months, Jackson flew up from Texas Thursday to surprise Howard as the Wolverines hosted their final regular-season game of the year, against Nebraska. Listen to Jackson re-tell that surprise beginning to end, his thoughts on Howard's coaching so far and the future of Michigan basketball. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Post-Combine Edition

There's some changes in v2.0, compared to the post-all star game edition.

Steve Deace

Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Bond With Juwan Howard, Senior Night Festivities, Jon Teske, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson smiled a lot and talked about several topics after senior night.

Brandon Brown

Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

This week's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan tailback Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Video: Jon Teske Talks Senior Night Experience, John Beilein's Presence, More

Emotions hit Jon Teske hard during the post-game festivities on senior night so it was cool to talk to him about it all afterwards.

Brandon Brown

Big Ten Tournament Seeding Scenarios

Michigan's spot isn't set in stone but there's not much movement that can take place. Still, here's how fans should want things to play out.

Brandon Brown

Video: Wolverines Break Down Playoff Win Over Rival Michigan State

Goalie Strauss Mann and forward Nick Pastujov talk about Michigan's 3-0 blanking of MSU in a Big Ten playoff first-round game.

Jonathan Knight

Michigan In Top Group For Speedy Wide Receiver Dekel Crowdus

Dekel Crowdus would be a great fit in Josh Gattis' system.

Matthew Lounsberry

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

Ct33

Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

John Beilein was in the house for senior night last night and Juwan Howard was beyond welcoming.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

One (Small) Step Forward For Michigan Basketball

Michigan hoops posted a 20-point win Thursday but forecasting U-M's postseason remains anyone's best guess.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace