Ray Jackson Brags About Fab Five Teammate Juwan Howard

Teammates together for the 1992, 1993 and 1994 seasons, Ray Jackson and Juwan Howard were part of the famed "Fab Five." Last year, after Howard was announced as head coach, Jackson told "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" he had every confidence that Howard would be a huge success.

Fast-forward 10 months, Jackson flew up from Texas Thursday to surprise Howard as the Wolverines hosted their final regular-season game of the year, against Nebraska. Listen to Jackson re-tell that surprise beginning to end, his thoughts on Howard's coaching so far and the future of Michigan basketball.