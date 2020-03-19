Michael's Pick: Relive Michigan's 92-91 Win Over Oklahoma State

March 17, 2017, Indianapolis: The plane crash. The warmup jerseys. The pink shoes. A Big Ten title run and a berth in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. It was a fairytale and yet when Michigan opened NCAA play as a 7th seed, it almost ended right there in the first round against a high-scoring Oklahoma State team that ranked first nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom.

The two teams reached halftime combining for 81 points, and there was an even greater offensive explosion in the second half - 102 total points scored.

Like he had in the Big Ten Tournament, when he earned MVP honors after averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 assists per hame, senior point guard Derrick Walton spearheaded the Michigan attack, scoring a game-high 26 points, including 6 of 9 from threes.

Walton's biggest bucket, arguably, came with about a minute left, as he put the Wolverines up seven, 86-79, on a hard-fought two-point bucket in the lane, muscling his way to create a shot. He also added a pair of free throws as the Cowboys tried desperately to close the gap in the final 56 seconds.

With the win, Michigan's cinderella run continued, the Maize and Blue advancing to the Sweet 16 following a victory over Louisville.

I watched Michigan's 92-91 win over Oklahoma State at the Pretzel Bell with a bunch of other U-M fans, and remember everyone there on the edge of their seat as the two teams went back and forth trading blows. In the second half, there were six lead changes, and the Wolverines trailed by as much as six, but after being down 59-54 with 14:02 left in the game, they went on a 25-9 run to seize control.

The final minute took way too long - the two teams combined for 20 points - as the collective blood pressure of the crowded bar raised, but a pair of DJ Wilson free throws with three seconds remaining put Michigan up 92-88 and out of reach.

John Beilein went 8-1 in first-round games during his career in Ann Arbor, and in the seven other wins, the Wolverines won by an average of 14.7 points per victory so the 2017 first-round triumph over the Cowboys was definitely the tightest opening-round 'W' Michigan fans had experienced. I don't know if that makes it more satisfying, but it's the one I remember the best because of the drama.

What was your favorite first-round NCAA tournament Michigan victory?