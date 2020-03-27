WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Report: Adrian Nunez To Return To Michigan, Update On U-M's Scholarship Situation

Brandon Brown

Michigan guard Adrien Nunez will be back at Michigan next year for his junior season per Brendan Quinn of The Athletic. Nunez had been a candidate for the transfer portal based on his playing time and the incoming talent, but Quinn reported earlier today that Nunez's mother confirmed that the 6-6 guard would instead be back.

Nunez actually started the first four games of the season while freshman Franz Wagner recovered from a broken wrist but then essentially spent the rest of the season on the bench. Nunez played just 7.5 minutes per game and was completely held out of nine contests.

While on the court Nunez averaged just two points per game and shot only 25.6% from three-point range, which is far too low for someone who is supposed to be a spot up shooter. Nunez also struggled on defense at times and committed fouls too often.

If Nunez is indeed returning, it makes you wonder how the roster is going to look next year. With Austin Davis also returning, a five-man class that might end up being six if five-star Joshua Christopher picks Michigan coming in and likely no early departures for the NBA, Juwan Howard is on the hook for 16 scholarships, which is three over the limit.

That could mean several things...

Maybe five-star forward Isaiah Todd does end up playing overseas. Maybe the coaching staff doesn't feel as good about Josh Christopher as everyone on the outside seems to. Perhaps Jace Howard is going to be a walk-on given the scholarship situation and Juwan Howard's financial status. Or probably the most realistic scenario — others are on transfer watch.

What do you make of the Nunez news? Do you think it's final? Comment below!!!

Comments (2)
michwolves21
michwolves21

Hate saying this but Nunez will not help Michigan and the writing should be on the wall for him. With all that is hopefully coming in, how does he see himself getting on the floor. NO CHANCE

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/27/20

In light of the most recent data, it is irresponsible and panicky for major sports outlets to be talking about cancelling the college football season.

Steve Deace

The Five Best Quarterbacks Under Jim Harbaugh

Only a few quarterbacks would be considered successes under Jim Harbaugh so it's interesting to talk about who's been the best.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Michigan Commit Giudice Shows Tenacity, Non-Stop Motor

Dominick Giudice wasted little time in turning his Michigan offer into a commitment for U-M. Giudice’s position coach at Mater Dei, Shannon Hoadley, broke down the Wolverine commit’s playing style and explained what U-M fans can expect once he arrives on campus.

Eric Rutter

Tommy Henry Revisits 2019 Michigan Baseball College World Series Run

In our #GameOfMyLife interview, Tommy Henry shares his top moments from Michigan's 2019 College World Series run.

MichaelSpath

Michigan An Official Visit Candidate For Wide Receiver Jaden Alexis

Michigan looks to be trending up with 2021 wide receiver Jaden Alexis. Currently, Alexis is planning on taking a visit to Michigan and is eager to bond with the U-M coaching staff.

Eric Rutter

Juwan Howard Discusses Futures Of Isaiah Livers And Franz Wagner

Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner likely have NBA futures, but when will they start?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Michigan Wolverines In Latest Mock Drafts

Several Wolverines are expected to be drafted next month but where is definitely up for debate.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Expert Analysis: First Impression On New Michigan Commit Dominick

Michigan picked up its fourth commitment in the 2021 class last night when Dominick Giudice pledged to the Wolverines after being offered earlier in the day.

Eric Rutter

John Thompson's Career Was Full Of Intrigue, Memorable Moments

#GameOfMyLife interview John Thompson's five seasons included 25 years worth of happenings, including the transition from Lloyd Carr to Rich Rodriguez.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Commit Dominick Giudice Calls U-M 'Dream School'

The Michigan Wolverines picked up their first defensive commitment of the 2021 cycle when three-star Mater Dei DE Dominick Giudice picked Michigan on Wednesday night. Giudice explains why he jumped on the chance to play in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy