Senior Sendoff Video: Jon Teske On U-M Experience, Development, Winning Culture, More

Senior center Jon Teske will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that. He touched on his experiences with fellow senior Zavier Simpson, his development as a player and student at the University of Michigan, winning a lot of games in a maize and blue uniform and what his entire experience has meant as a kid from Ohio.

