Senior Sendoff Video: Jon Teske On U-M Experience, Development, Winning Culture, More

Brandon Brown

Senior center Jon Teske will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that. He touched on his experiences with fellow senior Zavier Simpson, his development as a player and student at the University of Michigan, winning a lot of games in a maize and blue uniform and what his entire experience has meant as a kid from Ohio.

What do you remember most about Jon Teske's career? What kind of legacy is he leaving? Comment below!!!

Basketball

20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 over the Spartans. Will that move to 4-2 in 2020?

Brandon Brown

TheSchmoe

20 For 20: Will Michigan's Offense Finish In The Top 25?

Michigan's offense should be better in 2020, but by how much?

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Michigan Podcast On Mercurial Michigan Basketball & More

This week's episode looks at Michigan's hot and cold streaks on the hardwood, and the frustration of watching Wolverines excel at the NFL Combine.

Steve Deace

Mike Zordich Breaks Down Cornerback Position

Mike Zordich has been as good as any position coach on U-M's staff and has some nice talent to work with at cornerback.

Brandon Brown

Will Jon Teske Break Out Of His Slump Before It's Too Late?

With just a handful of guaranteed games remaining in his career, Jon Teske needs to bust out of his slump ASAP.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/04/20

Lessons Michigan fans can learn from a crazy Tuesday night of Big Ten hoops.

Steve Deace

NFL Combine Recap

A couple Wolverines really showed out in Indianapolis during the NFL Combine.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Zavier Simpson's Michigan Legacy

With Michigan Senior Night Thursday, Zavier Simpson has secured a legacy as one of the Wolverines' greats over the last 10+ seasons.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Deace's One & Only Perennial Bracketology: 2020 Edition

Two weeks until Selection Sunday, here's Deace's projection of who will and won't make the 2020 NCAA basketball tournament.

Steve Deace

Over It

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/03/20

This basketball season is trending eerily similar to 2017.

Steve Deace

Over It