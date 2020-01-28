Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Nebraska

Michigan is now in the midst of a four-game losing streak and still hasn't won on the road. Isaiah Livers is out again due to injury and Zavier Simpson is suspended for at least one game. Trying to win on the road under those circumstances is going to be extremely tough even against Nebraska. Here's how we see it playing out...

Brandon Brown

I think the game is going to look pretty sloppy at times. With Simpson out and Nebraska struggling regularly, the basketball could be pretty poor at times. Until we see Michigan win against anyone on the road, I have to keep picking against them. Without Livers and Simpson, I don't think Michigan will have enough cohesiveness on offense. Simpson usually isn't a factor as a scorer himself, but he gets everyone else involved. Even though I'm pretty high on David DeJulius, I just don't see U-M making enough shots. If DeJulius scores a career high and Jon Teske dominates against a smaller Husker squad, maybe the Wolverines can win its first road game, but I think the chips are stacked against them.

Nebraska 68, Michigan 61

Steve Deace

I was going to pick Michigan to lose this game even before the Zavier Simpson suspension news came to light, and now it feels like a foregone conclusion. True, the Huskers aren't that good, but they did beat Purdue and Iowa at home. Plus, the Wolverines have yet to win on the road. What's left now without Simpson and Isaiah Livers is Teske mixed with a bunch of guys who weren't good enough to contribute on last season's team, to go along with a still-developing Franz Wagner. Good luck with that roster.

Nebraska 75, Michigan 61

Michael Spath

I predict Michigan to lose. You have to pick Michigan to lose on the road until they prove they can win one.

Nebraska 66, Michigan 58



What's your prediction? Who will shine for Michigan? Comment below!!!