Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Illinois

It's been very tough for Big Ten teams to win on the road this year but Illinois has done it twice over its last four games. Michigan, on the other hand, just dropped a game against Penn State in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have been struggling on both ends of the floor lately and Illinois is as hot as any team in the conference. That could make for a long day later today, or maybe things will snap back into shape for the Wolverines inside Crisler. Here's how we see it playing out.

Brandon Brown

These two teams could not be in a more different place. Illinois has won five in a row, including two on the road, and Michigan is on a three-game skid without a single road win. During their first meeting in Champaign, Illinois outrebounded Michigan 44-28, which simply cannot happen again. Juwan Howard called Illinois a "great, not good" rebounding team and understands that a guy like Kofi Cockburn can set the tone inside if he's allowed to carve out space like he did back in December. The big freshman scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds including six on the offensive end of the floor. It feels like Isaiah Livers could be returning to the lineup but even if he does, he likely won't be 100 percent. Illinois is cooking right now and I'm not convinced that Michigan is just going to snap out of its slump.

Illinois 72, Michigan 64

Steve Deace

If this were football, we would call this one a "helmet game." I think this one is played in the dome of every player on the Michigan team, because Illinois is going to come into Ann Arbor confident. Its already beaten the Wolverines, its now tied for first place in the Big Ten, and they're the rare Big Ten team with multiple quality road wins. So the Illini will be undaunted. Therefore, the first litmus test the Wolverines must pass is mentally with confidence. Something Juwan Howard addressed bluntly after a brutal loss to Penn State. If they pass that test they will win, if they don't they won't. I'm going to try optimism.

Michigan 65, Illinois 60

Michael Spath

