Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 9 Max Pacioretty And No. 7 Caris LeVert

Brandon Brown

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, you'll see Wolverines aplenty. Some former Michigan standouts are now making big waves in the pros and we've done our best at putting together a list of the top ten.

Coming in at No. 8 on our list is Vegas Golden Knight Max Pacioretty. The veteran wing was leading the way for the Golden Knights before the NHL season was put on hold and he looks like a mainstay for the relatively new organization.

One spot ahead of him is Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets. LeVert is arguably option No. 1 for the Nets while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are on the mend and he's holding his own against some of the NBA's top players.

What have you noticed about LeVert in the NBA? What do you think the future holds for Pacioret? Comment below!!!

