Burke And LeVert Both Go For 30-Plus In NBA Restart

Though the NBA's restart is young, two former Michigan basketball stars have lit up the scoresheet in recent days. Last night, Caris LeVert logged a 34 point effort with seven rebounds and three assists as Brooklyn managed a 118-110 win over the Wizards. Two nights before that, Trey Burke stole the show with a 31 point, six assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks lost a 153-149 overtime shootout to the Houston Rockets.

Seven years earlier, both Burke and LeVert were key components to a Michigan basketball team that reached the National Championship game. In the title competition, Michigan managed a one-point lead heading into halftime at 38-37, but Luke Hancock found his rhythm for the Cardinals and Louisville squeaked out an 82-76 victory to cap off March Madness. However, Louisville was forced to vacate that championship after it was found guilty of committing several violations. Besides, Trey Burke's block was clean.

Anyways, several members of that season's U-M squad have etched out quality careers in the pros, so much so that neither Burke nor LeVert's recent performance produced a career high in scoring. So, let's take a look at the top one-game efforts from members of Michigan's 2013 team.

Nik Stauskas

So far, Nik Stauskas has played for five teams in his seven-year career, but he did was not on a roster this past season. Back in 2018, the noted three-point specialist found his shooting stroke on Oct. 18 as a member of the Portland Trailblazers. Stauskas went off for 24 points on 5/8 shooting from deep in only 27 minutes of game time. The Blazers notched a 128-119 victory that night.

Trey Burke

As the floor general for the Wolverines in 2013, Burke hasn't experienced the same degree of success in the pros as he did at Michigan, but he has still carved out a productive career as a backup point guard for several teams. A few years back, Burke was situated in New York as a member of the Knicks with Tim Hardaway Jr. at his side once again. During a March 26, 2018 game against the Charlotte Hornets, Burke put up 42 points while doling out 12 assists during his 40-plus minutes on the court. Just as he typically was in college, Burke posted an efficient 19/31 field goal rate, and Hardaway Jr. had 17 points of his own as New York suffered an overtime loss.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Three nights before Burke went off for 42, Hardaway Jr. took center stage for a 39-point game of his own. Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Hardaway Jr. contributed a strong 19-point third quarter to help give the Knicks a final push, but Minnesota walked away with a narrow 108-104 point win on the road.

Glenn Robinson III

As another relative journeyman throughout his foray into the NBA, Glenn Robinson III has played for five teams already. Now, Robinson is a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and his strongest showing occurred right before the league shutdown on March 3. That night, Robinson broke out for 25 points against the Lakers on 10/15 shooting, all in under 32 minutes of work.

Caris LeVert

Coincidentally, LeVert was also in rare form on March 3, and he stole the show across the NBA that night with a 51-point affair on the road against Boston. With a bulk of the load on offense, LeVert converted 17 of his 26 field goals and also snagged four rebounds with five assists. This all-around performance helped carry the Brooklyn Nets to a 129-120 win over the Celtics on March 3.

Out of those players, only Stauskas is out of the NBA as he chose to play overseas in Europe before the 2019-20 season began. Hardaway Jr. has been the most consistent scoring threat among the bunch, but LeVert is gradually making an impact on the league as a large guard or point forward who can defend and work the glass in his spare time.

Which player do you think will go on to have the most successful NBA career? Has one player already outlived your expectations? Let us know!