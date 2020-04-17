Two Five-Star Michigan Targets And The G-League; What's It Mean For College Basketball?

Five-star forward Isaiah Todd was committed to Michigan for about six months before announcing that he was decommitting from the Wolverines. Now, Todd is preparing for a pre-NBA career in the G-League.

Five-star forward Greg Brown, who also had U-M as a finalist, is set to make his decision next week and is reportedly strongly considering a season in the G-League as well.

G-League talks heated up when five-star guard Jalen Green announced the he'd spent a year in the developmental league and would be inking a $500,000 deal with an opportunity for more with deals and incentives. Whatever you think is going on in the world of college basketball, it's not that lucrative.

What does all of this mean for college basketball moving forward? That's what we're about to find out.

Our own Michael Spath asked whether or not it's worth the time and effort for Juwan Howard to recruit five-star, one-and-done types given the recent developments with Todd and five-star guard Joshua Christopher. It's a debate that's going to pick up steam as more and more talented plays choose the professional ranks over one arbitrary year of college basketball.