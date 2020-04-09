WolverineDigest
Two Undecided Five-Star Recruits Considering Michigan Nearing Decision

Brandon Brown

Both five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher and five-star power forward Greg Brown have Michigan in their final group as decision day nears.

Christopher is expected to make a decision on April 13, just two days before signing day, while Brown is a little more secretive when it comes to his decision day, per Sports Illustrated director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan.

Michigan still feels like the favorite to land Christopher, which would be a massive coup for Juwan Howard.

Make A Choice: Joshua Christopher Or Isaiah Todd

Michigan fans may actually get to enjoy both Christopher and Todd, but if you could only have one, who would you choose?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Questions We're Asking About Michigan Hoops With Colin Castleton Transferring

Michigan has lost a second player to the transfer portal this week, with the departure of Colin Castleton, and his exit raises a few questions.

MichaelSpath

by

Over It

Michigan OL Commit Greg Crippen Pushes SUV, Other Prospects Continue Home Workouts

Though the coronavirus quarantine struck many by surprise, a fleet of Michigan recruits have committed themselves to staying in shape during the trying times. Find out how they have approached this unique situation in terms of maintaining their physical fitness.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/09/20

Here's the big question Michigan fans should be asking given the chain of events yesterday. First Jace Howard will be a walk-on, and then Colin Castleton to the transfer portal. Does that mean....?

Steve Deace

by

TheBowHunter

Offer Reaction From Dynamic In-State 2022 Athlete Jaden Mangham

Rising 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham is the latest sophomore to report a Michigan offer after speaking with Josh Gattis on Wednesday. Michigan State looks to factor in the battle for Mangham’s pledge, and he discussed his visit plan post-coronavirus.

Eric Rutter

Pick Three: Michigan Basketball And Football Legends

Picking three Michigan legends from a crop of nine is pretty tough.

Brandon Brown

Revisiting Michigan's All-Time Top 100 Recruits: No. 1 Rashan Gary

Michigan has had 76 Top 100 recruits since 2000. We begin our series looking at their college performance with the top-rated signee: Rashan Gary

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Make A Choice: Otis Reese Or Tyler Friday?

A few misses on the recruiting trail could really help the Wolverines this fall.

Brandon Brown

Rising Juniors Colin Castleton And David DeJulius Both Now In Transfer Portal

Two touted members of U-M's 2018 recruiting class are now in the transfer portal.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Michigan Offensive Line Target Tristan Bounds Sets Official Visit To U-M

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warriner speaks to three-star Tristan Bounds on an everyday basis. Is this constant stream of communication a sign that Bounds may be a future Wolverine?

Eric Rutter