Two Undecided Five-Star Recruits Considering Michigan Nearing Decision
Brandon Brown
Both five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher and five-star power forward Greg Brown have Michigan in their final group as decision day nears.
Christopher is expected to make a decision on April 13, just two days before signing day, while Brown is a little more secretive when it comes to his decision day, per Sports Illustrated director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan.
Michigan still feels like the favorite to land Christopher, which would be a massive coup for Juwan Howard.