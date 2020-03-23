WolverineDigest
Update: Michigan Basketball's Involvement With Graduate Transfers

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard hasn't been at Michigan for a full year yet, but he's wasting no time on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. The Wolverines have now been linked to at least four transfers with a couple of others to keep an eye on.

Here's a breakdown of each target and a quick overview on U-M's roster situation for next year as it looks to add players via the portal and the 2020 recruiting class.

Which transfer would you most like to see Michigan land? How do all of these numbers work out in your head? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/23/20

Please join me in welcoming our new recruiting reporter here at Wolverine Digest -- Eric Rutter.

Steve Deace

MichiganFan141985

Spike Albrecht, Jordan Morgan Talk 2013 NCAA Run, Albrecht's Legacy

In today's #GameOfMyLife, Spike Albrecht breaks down how he ended up at Michigan and takes us through the 2013 Final Four run.

MichaelSpath

Five-Star Greg Brown Includes Michigan In Final Five

Juwan Howard's ability on the recruiting trail has been nothing short of amazing and five-star forward Greg Brown has taken notice.

Brandon Brown

Video: No. 2 QB Life In The NFL Has Been Good To Former Wolverines

Former Michigan QBs Chad Henne and Todd Collins haven't made the impact of Tom Brady in the NFL, but they've had lucrative careers.

MichaelSpath

MichiganFan141985

Zavier Simpson's Top 10 Career Moments

We take a look back at some of Zavier Simpson's best moments during his Michigan career.

Brandon Brown

Chris Wormley Traded From Baltimore Ravens To Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley will be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

Brandon Brown

Clint Copenhaver Talks 1997 Preseason, Colorado Game, His Michigan Legacy

In our #GameOfMyLife series, former linebacker Clint Copenhaver dishes on his recruitment, the 1997 season and its amazing defense, and more.

MichaelSpath

Video: Jon Teske's Top 10 Moments At Michigan

It didn't look like Jon Teske would have many big moments when he arrived at Michigan but he developed into the winningest big man in program history and had some splash moments along the way.

Brandon Brown

JJ Jones Reacts To ‘Surreal’ Michigan Offer

J.J. Jones looks to visit U-M as soon as possible.

Eric Rutter

Tom Brady Is Officially A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Former Wolverines and greatest NFL quarterback of all time Tom Brady is official a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Brandon Brown