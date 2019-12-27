Wolverine Digest
Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Isaiah Livers' Injury, Potential Starting Five

Brandon Brown

Junior forward Isaiah Livers is leading Michigan in scoring, minutes played, three-point shooting and in general as U-M's most complete player. Juwan Howard now has to figure out who will start in Livers' place in order to replace a lot of production.

I think Howard should just insert Brandon Johns Jr. into the lineup and roll with it. That would allow everything else to remain the same and wouldn't really change what Michigan wants to do. 

Johns is arguably more athletic than Livers and a tad bit longer. He doesn't shoot it as well but he's been rebounding better and really seems to be carving out a role as Michigan's hustle guy. With him starting and playing starters' minutes, his production could really explode and turn him into a much more reliable contributor if and when Livers returns to the lineup.

What do you think we'll see? Who can fill the Livers void? Comment below!!! 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/27/19

Steve Deace

Michigan's 2020 opening opponent, Washington, is going to have a new look next season.

How Optimistic Are Michigan Fans About The Bowl Game?

Brandon Brown

Outside of the playoffs, Michigan and Alabama is the marquee matchup for the postseason.

Video: Get To Know Brandon Wade

Brandon Brown

Michigan has added a mid-year walk on in local product Brandon Wade.

Talking Alabama With Crimson Tide Insider

Brandon Brown

Everything you need to know about Michigan's matchup with Alabama.

Opinion Roundtable: What Are Michigan Chances Against Alabama?

Brandon Brown

Michigan has as tough a task as any team in the country with its bowl matchup against Alabama.

Michigan's Top 10 Sports Stories Of The Decade, Part II

Steve Deace

With the 2010s coming to a close, it's time to take a look back at the biggest Michigan sports stories of the decade. Part II looks at our picks for the top five.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of A Much Needed Win Over The Blue Hose

Kevin Minor

Michigan blasted Presbyterian last weekend, which was a needed victory after a tough stretch.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/23/19

Steve Deace

Should the Wolverines try to entice Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello to come to Michigan next season?

Kwity Paye Announces Plans To Return To Michigan

Brandon Brown

Junior defensive lineman Kwity Paye had been leaning toward returning to Michigan and now it's official.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Defensive Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan's cornerbacks and safeties were very good all year long.