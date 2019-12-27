Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Isaiah Livers' Injury, Potential Starting Five

Junior forward Isaiah Livers is leading Michigan in scoring, minutes played, three-point shooting and in general as U-M's most complete player. Juwan Howard now has to figure out who will start in Livers' place in order to replace a lot of production.

Brown's Breakdown

I think Howard should just insert Brandon Johns Jr. into the lineup and roll with it. That would allow everything else to remain the same and wouldn't really change what Michigan wants to do.

Johns is arguably more athletic than Livers and a tad bit longer. He doesn't shoot it as well but he's been rebounding better and really seems to be carving out a role as Michigan's hustle guy. With him starting and playing starters' minutes, his production could really explode and turn him into a much more reliable contributor if and when Livers returns to the lineup.

