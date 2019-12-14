Video & Analysis: Franz Wagner Humble In Talking About His Big Game

It hasn’t been the auspicious start to a career that Franz Wagner was likely envisioning, but the rookie wing was a big reason the Wolverines overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to send Saturday's contest into overtime, scoring 13 points in the second half on 5 of 5 shooting (including 2 of 2 from threes).

Wagner has struggled this year, entering play making just 15 of 43 shots and 5 of 23 from behind the arc. In his only home appearance - he missed U-M's first four games at Crisler Center with a wrist injury - dropped 18 points on Iowa, shooting 4 of 10.

In his second career contest in front a partisan Maize and Blue crowd, Wagner had a career-high 21 points, including five points in overtime.

He may have been humble talking about his performance in the post-game press conference, but it was a very big day, sorely needed, and hopefully a sign of things to come.