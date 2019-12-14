Wolverine Digest
Video & Analysis: Franz Wagner Humble In Talking About His Big Game

MichaelSpath

It hasn’t been the auspicious start to a career that Franz Wagner was likely envisioning, but the rookie wing was a big reason the Wolverines overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to send Saturday's contest into overtime, scoring 13 points in the second half on 5 of 5 shooting (including 2 of 2 from threes).

Wagner has struggled this year, entering play making just 15 of 43 shots and 5 of 23 from behind the arc. In his only home appearance - he missed U-M's first four games at Crisler Center with a wrist injury - dropped 18 points on Iowa, shooting 4 of 10. 

In his second career contest in front a partisan Maize and Blue crowd, Wagner had a career-high 21 points, including five points in overtime. 

He may have been humble talking about his performance in the post-game press conference, but it was a very big day, sorely needed, and hopefully a sign of things to come. 

Basketball

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Picking Up The Pieces After Two-Loss Week

MichaelSpath

Juwan Howard is facing the first two-game losing streak of his young career, and he spoke about the morale of his team following a 71-70 loss to Oregon.

Video & Analysis: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks Final Play In Loss To Oregon

MichaelSpath

Michigan had a chance to win the game with 10 seconds to go down 71-70 in overtime but missed on a layup and put-back. Brandon Johns Jr., discusses the play.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Drops Overtime Heartbreaker

MichaelSpath

We offer analysis and opinion on Michigan basketball's crushing 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon at Crisler Center on Saturday.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of Low Post Problems in Champaign

Kevin Minor

Michigan got handled in the paint against Illinois and it resulted in the first conference loss of the season.

Video: Juwan Howard Praises Oregon's Payton Pritchard

Brandon Brown

Payton Pritchard is Oregon's version of Zavier Simpson in a lot of ways.

Video: Juwan Howard Says "It's Tough To Win On The Road In The Big Ten"

Steve Deace

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard on his team's shooting woes in its first two road games of the season.

Video: Juwan Howard Says Michigan Student-Athletes Are "Next Level"

Steve Deace

Michigan's men's basketball coach explains why finals week won't be a distraction with No.10 Oregon coming to Ann Arbor.