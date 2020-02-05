WolverineDigest
Video: Austin Davis On Loss To Ohio State, Team Morale, Flagrant Foul, More

Brandon Brown

Reserve big man Austin Davis brought his A-game against Ohio State but unfortunately it was in a losing effort. Davis played 14 minutes and made every single shot he took finishing 4-for-4 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the free throw line, which gave him a career high 11 points. He also grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot while providing a physical presence inside.

 After the game Davis obviously had some good things to say about his own performance but also had to discuss the gut wrenching three-point loss, which included a very odd flagrant foul call on Zavier Simpson with just 33 second left in the game.

What do you think of Davis' play as of late? How should he be used moving forward? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Through Ohio State Loss

Michigan came up three point short against Ohio State at home.

Brandon Brown

2020 Signing Day: Michigan's Most Likely To Least Likely To Play Recruits

Taking a look at Michigan's 23 2020 signees and who should make the quickest impact for the Wolverines.

MichaelSpath

Video: Franz Wagner Tries To Make Sense Of Ohio State Loss

Like everyone else, Franz Wagner struggled to verbalize why Michigan lost to Ohio State at home.

Brandon Brown

2020 Signing Day: Evaluating Jim Harbaugh's Recruiting Hits & Misses

Devin Bush has been one of Jim Harbaugh's biggest 'hits' on the recruiting trail. On Signing Day, we look at how Harbaugh and Co.'s has very performed thus far.

MichaelSpath

Video: Juwan Howard Perplexed By Zavier Simpson's Flagrant Foul

Michigan's senior point guard was called for a flagrant foul on a play that HE got fouled on.

Brandon Brown

Best Guess 2020 Roster: Post-National Signing Day Edition

With the second National Signing Day now here, it's time to update our 2020 Michigan football roster projection.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Tight Rotation Against Rutgers

Juwan Howard had employed some strange rotations this year and Saturday's win over Rutgers was no different.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast On Dantonio "Retirement" And AMA

This week's episode breaks down the breaking news out of East Lansing, and then lets the audience "ask me anything."

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/05/20

The Dantonio era has come to an end in EL. Here's why I'm not concerned about whomever Michigan State hires to replace him.

Steve Deace

Takeaways From A Third Straight Home Loss

The home court advantage is all but gone from Crisler Mausoleum...err.. Center, and more takeaways from a brutal loss to the Buckeyes.

Steve Deace