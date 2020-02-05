Video: Austin Davis On Loss To Ohio State, Team Morale, Flagrant Foul, More

Reserve big man Austin Davis brought his A-game against Ohio State but unfortunately it was in a losing effort. Davis played 14 minutes and made every single shot he took finishing 4-for-4 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the free throw line, which gave him a career high 11 points. He also grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot while providing a physical presence inside.

After the game Davis obviously had some good things to say about his own performance but also had to discuss the gut wrenching three-point loss, which included a very odd flagrant foul call on Zavier Simpson with just 33 second left in the game.

What do you think of Davis' play as of late? How should he be used moving forward? Comment below!!!