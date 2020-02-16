Video: Brandon Johns Jr. On Isaiah Livers Being Back, Team Clicking And Improving

Brandon Johns Jr. is the perfect kind of player to come off the bench. He's long, athletic, versatile, loves to hustle and rebound and can really stretch the floor for a 6-8 power forward. In all honestly, he really doesn't have much of a weakness in his game. Throw in the fact that he's clearly confident out on the floor now and he's a dangerous weapon with Isaiah Livers back in his starting role.

Johns spoke about how everyone feels with Livers back in the rotation and also touched on where he thinks the team is right now compared to where it was earlier in the year. It's clear that he, along with everyone else, is playing with a lot of confidence right now.

What is most promising about Johns for the rest of the season and into the future? Do you think the team is better right now or was it better during Battle 4 Atlantis?