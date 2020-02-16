WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Brandon Johns Jr. On Isaiah Livers Being Back, Team Clicking And Improving

Brandon Brown

Brandon Johns Jr. is the perfect kind of player to come off the bench. He's long, athletic, versatile, loves to hustle and rebound and can really stretch the floor for a 6-8 power forward. In all honestly, he really doesn't have much of a weakness in his game. Throw in the fact that he's clearly confident out on the floor now and he's a dangerous weapon with Isaiah Livers back in his starting role.

Johns spoke about how everyone feels with Livers back in the rotation and also touched on where he thinks the team is right now compared to where it was earlier in the year. It's clear that he, along with everyone else, is playing with a lot of confidence right now.

What is most promising about Johns for the rest of the season and into the future? Do you think the team is better right now or was it better during Battle 4 Atlantis? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Secondary In 2020: The Best Of The Harbaugh Era?

With four players back that started games in 2019, including five-star safety Dax Hill and four-star cornerback Ambry Thomas, the secondary could be the Big Ten's best.

Kevin Minor

by

SirMalachi

Analysis: Michigan Showcases Its Best Self In Win Over Indiana

Michigan continues to play some of its best basketball of the season, scorching Indiana in an 89-65 win Sunday at the Crisler Center.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi

Michigan Player Comparison: Cam McGrone Could Finish As One Of U-M's Great Linebackers

If Cam McGrone can end up as productive as David Harris, he'll go down as a U-M legend.

Kevin Minor

by

SteveDeace

Video: Franz Wagner Talks Isaiah Livers In Lineup, Offensive Balance

Freshman Franz Wagner recognizes that he and his teammates are really difficult to defend especially with Isaiah Livers back in the lineup.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Loves Talking About Austin Davis

Redshirt junior Austin Davis has come alive this season and Juwan Howard could not be happier about it.

Brandon Brown

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan is expected to beat the Hoosiers today but they'll have to play better than they have at home for large parts of the season.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Indiana Hoosiers

Michigan is favored by seven as they prepare to host the Indiana Hoosiers.

Jake Sage

Michigan D-Line In 2020: Will Young Players Provide The Size & Depth Needed?

We continue to look ahead to next season by profile the Wolverines' defensive line, which seeks to become much deeper than it was in 2019.

Kevin Minor

by

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Emotional Dialogue In Response To Article

Brendan Quinn of The Athletic put together a piece about Juwan Howard and his past that brought the Michigan basketball coach to tears.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Looking At Austin Davis' Climb, Previous Success Stories

Austin Davis has come a long way since arriving in Ann Arbor, as have many others.

Brandon Brown