Video: Colin Castleton Talks Bench Role, Michigan Defense, More

Brandon Brown

Big man Colin Castleton hadn't played for five games but Juwan Howard inserted him into the lineup against Rutgers and the 6-11 sophomore showed up in a big way.

Castleton logged 10 minutes, scored five points, including a very impressive drive and finish through a foul, and grabbed four boards. Even though he hasn't been a big part of the rotation, Castleton stayed positive and ready and gave U-M the lift it needed to hang in there and eventually win in a very tough road environment.

Castleton spoke with the media about his attitude, U-M's ever-improving defense and more yesterday as the Wolverines prepared for another tough road test against Purdue.

Brown's Breakdown

I'm extremely high on Castleton. I know he hasn't played much and, given how Juwan Howard is recruiting, might have some things to think about when it comes to his future at Michigan, I still love what he's shown in limited action.

At his size, he just looks to have all of the versatility and athleticism you love to see in today's center. He hasn't been asked to shoot from the outside much, he's just 0-for-3 from downtown this year, but he has a nice stroke and seems confident from all over the floor. 

I don't know exactly what his plan is for the future, but I hope he sticks around and learns under Juwan Howard. Just think about what Howard has been able to do for a guy like Austin Davis. If you take that kind of leap and apply it to the much longer and more athletic Castleton, I think he could turn into a big timer.

What do you think of Castleton? Do you think he'll develop into a big-time contributor for Michigan? Comment below!!!

