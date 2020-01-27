WolverineDigest
Video: David DeJulius On Ayo Dosunmu's Game, Isaiah Livers' Injury, More

Brandon Brown

With Michigan now in the midst of a four-game losing streak, every player on the roster has to check himself in order to stay focused and confident. 

Sophomore guard David DeJulius certainly doesn't lack confidence but after watching friend and teammate Isaiah Livers go down again after reaggravating his groin, he was admittedly a bit shaken. DeJulius spoke about that, along with Ayo Dosunmu's big game that handed the Wolverines its most recent L, and more after the 64-62 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

What were you thinking when you saw Isaiah Livers reinjure his groin? What do you think of Ayo Dosunmu as a player? Comment below!!!

