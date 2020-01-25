Video: David DeJulius On Illinois' Confidence, His Role, Communicating On Defense, More

Sophomore guard David DeJulius has shown flashes of what he can be as a basketball player. Coming out of high school, he was a big time scorer and had limitless range. He gets a chance to show that off every once and a while for Michigan, but it's not really his job to be that guy just yet.

DeJulius is a very heady kid on and off the court. He understands his role, which is essentially to be a backup for Zavier Simpson. DeJulius and Simpson are on the court together at times, but it's clear that DeJulius is still "behind" Simpson when it comes to minutes.

With a confident Illinois team coming to Ann Arbor tomorrow, DeJulius knows what it will take to slow down the Illini. He talks about that, his role with and without Simpson and also gives a great explanation as to how college basketball players can forget to communicate on defense from time to time.

What answer was most insightful? What do you think DeJulius will do against Illinois tomorrow? Comment below!!!