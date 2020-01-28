Video: Eli Brooks On David DeJulius As The Point Guard, Tonight's Sense Of Urgency, More

Junior guard Eli Brooks has looked like Michigan's go-to guy at times this year. He's got that in him and U-M will need him to be that guy tonight in Lincoln with Isaiah Livers out and Zavier Simpson suspended.

Brooks definitely understands the level of urgency ahead of the Nebraska game tonight in the midst of a four-game losing streak and without a road win. He knows he needs to show up but also touched on David DeJulius' increased role with Simpson on the shelf.

