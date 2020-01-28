WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Eli Brooks On David DeJulius As The Point Guard, Tonight's Sense Of Urgency, More

Brandon Brown

Junior guard Eli Brooks has looked like Michigan's go-to guy at times this year. He's got that in him and U-M will need him to be that guy tonight in Lincoln with Isaiah Livers out and Zavier Simpson suspended.

Brooks definitely understands the level of urgency ahead of the Nebraska game tonight in the midst of a four-game losing streak and without a road win. He knows he needs to show up but also touched on David DeJulius' increased role with Simpson on the shelf.

What do you think Brooks will do tonight? What about DeJulius? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barton Simmons On Harbaugh, Michigan Football

The national college football analyst for CBS Sports, and national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, provided his assessment of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program on his podcast recently.

Steve Deace

by

Markcmu

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/27/20

Yesterday's "QB Chatter" column, courtesy of Michael Spath's sources, didn't read like "may the best man win" the quarterback competition.

Steve Deace

by

Awolverine

When A Player Violates Team Rules, The Public Is Owed ...

In light of Zavier Simpson's suspension for Tuesday's game, an acknowledgement of when and if a team can keep the violation in-house.

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/28/20

On the stunning suspension that put a season already in peril, further on the brink of disaster.

Steve Deace

Video: Jon Teske Talks Zavier Simpson's Suspension, David DeJulius Stepping Up, More

Senior center Jon Teske will have to lead even more while Zavier Simpson is suspended.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The Zavier Simpson Suspension

Zavier Simpson will miss tomorrow's game at Nebraska giving David DeJulius a chance to shine.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Chatter: The Quarterbacks In 2020

We're still a few weeks away from spring practice, but here's what we've been told about the Michigan quarterback situation.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Reflects On Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Juwan Howard and Kobe Bryant were in the NBA at the same time for more than 15 years.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Fields Questions Surrounding Zavier Simpson's Suspension

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for at least one game.

Brandon Brown

Breaking Down The Absence Of Zavier Simpson

Michigan will head to Nebraska tomorrow without its leader.

Brandon Brown