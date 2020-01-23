WolverineDigest
Video: Eli Brooks Talks After Penn State Loss

Brandon Brown

Junior guard Eli Brooks went just 4-of-12 from the floor in a losing effort against Penn State. The problem? Everyone else on Michigan's roster shot just as bad. 

The Nittany Lions came into Crisler and handed the Wolverines a nine-point loss knocking Michigan down to 2-5 in the conference. Afterward, Brooks spoke to the media and tried to explain what happened to him and his teammates in what was supposed to be a homecoming after a couple of losses on the road.

What was the worst part of Michigan's game? What can be addressed moving forward? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

by

TheBigLebowski10

Danger Time

Michigan risks sabotaging a basketball season that began with so much promise.

Steve Deace

Takeaways: Michigan Falters At Home As Offense Collapses

Following Michigan's 72-63 loss at Penn State, we examine what went wrong, and there is a lot to parse through.

MichaelSpath

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback

There are three reasons why, plus the latest on Michigan football and basketball.

Steve Deace

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan is favored by five over the Nittany Lions for the game in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan needs a home win tonight but it's not going to be easy with Penn State in town.

Jake Sage

Opinion Roundtable: Why Can't Michigan Win On The Road?

Everyone in the Big Ten is struggling at it, but are there some underlying reasons why Michigan can't win on the road in the Big Ten?

Brandon Brown

Is Tonight's Michigan Hoops Game Vs. Penn State A Must-Win?

On Wednesday's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" we asked you how important tonight's game with Penn State is, and weighed in ourselves.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Discusses Sweep At Penn State

The Michigan hockey team took five of six points at Penn State, securing two wins over the Nittany Lions as U-M continued its ascent in the second half of the season.

MichaelSpath