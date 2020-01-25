Video: Everything Juwan Howard Had To Say About Illinois

Michigan went to Champaign on Dec. 11 and lost to the Illini, 71-62. Later today, the Wolverines will have a shot at revenge as they host Illinois.

The two programs are trending in very different directions right now, which has a lot of Michigan fans nervous about the game. Michigan is struggling in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Illinois, on the other hand, is as hot as any team in the conference after five wins in row.

Juwan Howard spoke about Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, the Illini defense and their ability to shoot from the outside while discussing what it's going to take to win the game.

Do you think Jon Teske will contain Kofi Cockburn? Can Michigan do enough on offense to win the game? Comment below!!!