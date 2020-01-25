WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Had To Say About Illinois

Brandon Brown

Michigan went to Champaign on Dec. 11 and lost to the Illini, 71-62. Later today, the Wolverines will have a shot at revenge as they host Illinois.

The two programs are trending in very different directions right now, which has a lot of Michigan fans nervous about the game. Michigan is struggling in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Illinois, on the other hand, is as hot as any team in the conference after five wins in row. 

Juwan Howard spoke about Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, the Illini defense and their ability to shoot from the outside while discussing what it's going to take to win the game.

Do you think Jon Teske will contain Kofi Cockburn? Can Michigan do enough on offense to win the game? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Message To Team After Penn State Loss, Illinois, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson is Michigan's unquestioned leader.

Brandon Brown

by

Phenom59

Video: Juwan Howard Comments On Zavier Simpson's Role, Workload

Zavier Simpson has been playing a ton of minutes over the last four games.

Brandon Brown

by

The mean Wolverine

Analyst: Players Haven't Stepped Up In Livers' Absence

Whether Isaiah Livers returns soon or not, Michigan needs more consistency from his teammates.

Jake Karalexis

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Illinois Fighting Illini

Michigan has a chance to split with Illinois if it can win at home later today.

Jake Sage

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/24/20

If tomorrow's game against Illinois were football, we'd call it a helmet game.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Video: David DeJulius On Illinois' Confidence, His Role, Communicating On Defense, More

At times sophomore guard David DeJulius has looked like the next big riser for Michigan basketball. He knows what he's capable of and knows he needs to help every way he can.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The State Of Michigan Basketball

With Michigan on a three-game losing streak, I'm pretty concerned about how things look right now.

Brandon Brown

by

Phenom59

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 24th

As determined by the NCAA's NET rankings. The only rankings that truly matter, because the select and seed the NCAA Tournament field.

Steve Deace

Listen: Looking Ahead To Michigan vs. Illinois

Michigan lost to Illinois in Champaign but has a chance at revenge tomorrow in Ann Arbor.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/23/20

This one stat perfectly explains what's gone wrong for Michigan basketball since the Battle for Atlantis.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess