Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson Situation

Brandon Brown

Early Sunday morning on January 26, Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson was involved in a one-car accident where he drove athletic director Warde Manuel's wife's car into a light pole. Simpson proceeded to lie to the police about being the driver and even claimed to be "Jeff Jackson Simpson" when asked to identify himself. Simpson ended up missing one game for breaking curfew and then returned to action against Rutgers. 

The details surrounding the incident came out yesterday, which led to reporters peppering Howard about it during today's media availability. Here's everything Howard had to say about that situation.

What's your take? Was this situation handled correctly? Do you think more should come of Simpson's mistake? Comment below!!!

No. 1-1
BallisLife
BallisLife

The one game suspension is all he should have gotten so I agree with that. Just confused why he lied about who he was to police, that makes no sense.

