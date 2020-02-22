WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Franz Wagner Goes In Depth On U-M's Improving Defense

Brandon Brown

Michigan is on a bit of a roll and it's because of its defense. Juwan Howard spoke about it as did sophomore Colin Castleton and freshman Franz Wagner during yesterday's media session.

“We’re playing well defensively, doing a really good job. Practice habits as well as defensive technique and philosophy has improved. I expect [against Purdue], hopefully we’ll have some good improvement, stay consistent with our defensive play," Howard outlined.

“Our defensive progress has come from being connected and focusing on defensive rebounds,” Colin Castleton said.

"A lot of it comes back to how good we’ve played defensively the last few weeks. That’s where we’ve made our biggest improvements," Wagner said.

Wagner spoke for several minutes and almost all of it was about U-M's defense.

What have you seen from Michigan on defense? Will that translate to another win against Purdue today? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Purdue

Purdue is favored by three over the Wolverines in West Lafayette.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Purdue Boilermakers

It took two overtimes for Michigan to beat Purdue in Ann Arbor making today's game seem like a very winnable contest for the Boilermakers.

Jake Sage

Video: Colin Castleton Talks Bench Role, Michigan Defense, More

Colin Castleton was one of Michigan's unexpected heroes in the road win against Rutgers.

Brandon Brown

Chris Wormley Riffs On Michigan Career, JT Was Short

Former Michigan captain Chris Wormley in this week's #GameOfMyLife interview.

MichaelSpath

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 20th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET ratings.

Steve Deace

by

Ryguy3

Strauss Mann’s Play Sparks Michigan Hockey's Success

The Michigan hockey team has won four in a row and has climbed to third in the Big Ten thanks to continued stellar play from goalie Strauss Mann.

Jake Karalexis

by

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status, Talks Purdue, Explains Defensive Uptick

Michigan escaped with a double-overtime win against Purdue in Ann Arbor, so beating them in West Lafayette tomorrow is going to be a tough task.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/21/20

Why Michigan has already won tomorrow's game at Purdue, regardless of the actual/eventual outcome.

Steve Deace

Opinion Roundtable: Discussing Michigan's Tournament Life With/Without Isaiah Livers

Michigan is a tournament team but its tourney run is likely different with or without Isaiah Livers in the line up.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Baseball Pitching Staff Already Off To A Solid Start

Michigan baseball is ranked No. 1 following a 3-1 start thanks to superb pitching and timely hitting.

Jake Karalexis