Video: Franz Wagner Goes In Depth On U-M's Improving Defense

Michigan is on a bit of a roll and it's because of its defense. Juwan Howard spoke about it as did sophomore Colin Castleton and freshman Franz Wagner during yesterday's media session.

“We’re playing well defensively, doing a really good job. Practice habits as well as defensive technique and philosophy has improved. I expect [against Purdue], hopefully we’ll have some good improvement, stay consistent with our defensive play," Howard outlined.

“Our defensive progress has come from being connected and focusing on defensive rebounds,” Colin Castleton said.

"A lot of it comes back to how good we’ve played defensively the last few weeks. That’s where we’ve made our biggest improvements," Wagner said.

Wagner spoke for several minutes and almost all of it was about U-M's defense.

