Video: Franz Wagner On Being Named To The All-Freshman Team, The Big Ten Tournament, More

Earlier this week, Franz Wagner was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team after a very solid season and an even more solid recent run of five games where he led the team in both scoring and rebounding at 16.6 points per game and 5.8 boards per contest.

He spoke about that, getting ready for the Big Ten Tournament, big brother Mo's advice, the coronavirus and more during today's media availability.

