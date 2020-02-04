WolverineDigest
Video: Franz Wagner On His Game Rounding Into Form, Michigan's Nightly Advantage, More

Brandon Brown

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been beyond complimentary of freshman Franz Wagner this year. On more than one occasion, Howard has said that Wagner will be one of the best players to ever do it at U-M. Wagner has gone through some ups and some down, including an injury that kept him sidelined for the beginning of the year, but he's starting to shine.

The 6-9 wing spoke about his own game and also touched on why he thinks he and his guys have an advantage every single time they step out onto the court.

What have you seen from Franz Wagner this season? What would you like to see from him moving forward? Comment below!!!

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Tight Rotation Against Rutgers

Juwan Howard had employed some strange rotations this year and Saturday's win over Rutgers was no different.

Brandon Brown

Motorcityfanman

Six Graduate Transfers To Keep An Eye One

Michigan is definitely browsing the transfer portal and a few names should be monitored closer than others.

Brandon Brown

MORandy

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan is favored by 2.5 points for tonight's game against Ohio State.

Jake Sage

Listen: Discussing Potential Graduate Transfer Options For Michigan Football

Michigan is definitely looking to add some pieces via the transfer portal.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/04/20

A preview of tonight's basketball game against Ohio State, including what I think is the key matchup that may decide it.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/03/20

Regarding Jim Harbaugh's looming extension, this is all that really matters.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Biggest Recruiting Priorities For The 2021 Class

With its 2020 class completed, Michigan has turned its full attention to the 2021 recruiting class even before the second 2020 Signing Day. Here's its top three priorities in our opinion.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Video: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks Growing Confidence, Battle Against Ohio State, More

Sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. has had some great performance this year but none better than Saturday's at Madison Square Garden against Rutgers.

Brandon Brown

Analyst: New Transfer Proposal Presents Two Sides Of The Same Coin

The NCAA appears to be considering a chance to the transfer rule that would allow all players to transfer once without penalty.

Jake Karalexis

Grading Jim Harbaugh's Assistant Coaching Hires At Michigan

With the addition of Bob Shoop and Brian Jean-Mary, Michigan has now hired 23 assistant coaches under Jim Harbaugh, some better than others.

MichaelSpath

allaguess