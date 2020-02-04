Video: Franz Wagner On His Game Rounding Into Form, Michigan's Nightly Advantage, More

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been beyond complimentary of freshman Franz Wagner this year. On more than one occasion, Howard has said that Wagner will be one of the best players to ever do it at U-M. Wagner has gone through some ups and some down, including an injury that kept him sidelined for the beginning of the year, but he's starting to shine.

The 6-9 wing spoke about his own game and also touched on why he thinks he and his guys have an advantage every single time they step out onto the court.

