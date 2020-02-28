Video: Franz Wagner On His Own Performance, Eli Brooks' Absence, Loss To Wisconsin

Freshman Franz Wagner played a very solid and efficient game against the Badgers that resulted in 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He also ripped down seven boards to lead the Wolverines.

Despite a solid game by Wagner, and a career night by Zavier Simpson, the Wolverines lost by seven at home to the Badgers. Wagner outlined his own performance, how much the Wolverines missed Eli Brooks and the effort on defense that led to a disappointing loss against Wisconsin.

What did you think of Wagner's performance? What needed to change in order for Michigan to win? Comment below!!!