Video: Franz Wagner On His Own Performance, Eli Brooks' Absence, Loss To Wisconsin

Brandon Brown

Freshman Franz Wagner played a very solid and efficient game against the Badgers that resulted in 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He also ripped down seven boards to lead the Wolverines.

Despite a solid game by Wagner, and a career night by Zavier Simpson, the Wolverines lost by seven at home to the Badgers. Wagner outlined his own performance, how much the Wolverines missed Eli Brooks and the effort on defense that led to a disappointing loss against Wisconsin.

What did you think of Wagner's performance? What needed to change in order for Michigan to win? Comment below!!!

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites over the Badgers in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

Video: David DeJulius Pulls No Punches Explaining Loss To Wisconsin

Sophomore David DeJulius was tough on himself and his team's performance against the Badgers that resulted in a home loss.

Brandon Brown

Who Wouldn't Want To Play For Juwan Howard?

Juwan Howard is going to be elite at Michigan because of who he is, how he conducts himself and how he runs his program.

Brandon Brown

Breaking Down Michigan's NFL Combine Participants

Michigan is well represented at the NFL Combine by 11 former Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Defensive Breakdowns, Absence Of Eli Brooks

Michigan's defensive effort was not good at home against the Badgers and Eli Brooks being out played a big part in that.

Brandon Brown

Analysis: Michigan Drops Another Big Ten Home Game

Seeking to improve its postseason stock, Michigan proves overmatched without junior Eli Brooks in the lineup, losing 81-74.

MichaelSpath

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 27th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET rankings.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/27/20

Come March our site will continue to grow, and we have all of you to thank for it.

Steve Deace

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Wisconsin Badgers

Michigan has a 92-75 all-time series lead over Wisconsin, including a significant 56-22 mark in Ann Arbor, but the Badgers have won 18 of the last 24 meetings.

Jake Sage

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/26/20

Michigan's football season ticket waiting list appears to be gone. Why? Too expensive? Weak home schedule? Fan disappointment? You make the call.

Steve Deace

