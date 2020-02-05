Video: Franz Wagner Tries To Make Sense Of Ohio State Loss

Freshman Franz Wagner was understandably distraught after Michigan's three-point home loss to Ohio State last night as he tried to field question from the media. Wagner spoke about Ohio State's physicality, Michigan's somewhat surprising break in momentum and what needs to happen moving forward.

Brown's Breakdown

I feel for these kids after tough losses. They have to come into a room with a bunch of media people hounding them about something they absolutely don't want to talk about. Wagner is made available often in these situations and, while he does a good job for the most part, he doesn't have a lot to say.

Wagner finished just 2-of-12 from the floor and scored only eight points in 38 minutes of action. His demeanor after the game probably had just as much to do with his own performance as it did with the outcome of the game. It's a little surprising that he was tabbed as one of the spokesmen for the game, but he held his own.

How would you grade Wagner's game? What stood out about Wagner's comments? Comment below!!!