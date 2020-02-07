Video: Isaiah Livers Goes In Depth On Injury, Rehab, Odds Of Playing Tomorrow

Junior forward Isaiah Livers has now missed nine games with a groin injury and it's definitely weighing on him. It also may be weighing on Michigan's win/loss record.

No one is saying that Michigan would be undefeated if Livers were healthy, but you'd have to imagine the Wolverines would've had a better shot at winning in the three close, home losses over the past couple of weeks.

Livers is getting closer and closer to returning to the court as evidenced by his increased participation at practice and is hoping that he'll be on the court against Michigan State tomorrow. Livers spoke with the media for more than 12 minutes earlier today and went into great detail about his injury, rehab and odds of returning to the lineup against the Spartans.

