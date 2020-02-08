WolverineDigest
Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Returning To Lineup, Franz Wagner's Emotions, More

Brandon Brown

Junior Isaiah Livers returned to the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon and helped Michigan get a huge, much needed win over Michigan State. Livers played 31 minutes and scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He also cashed in on two three pointers, which the team definitely missed while he was out.

Livers spoke to the media about when he knew he'd be staring, whether or not he was on a minutes restriction and if he felt any ill effects from the injury. The versatile wing also spoke about freshman Franz Wagner's mentality and approach to the game as an emotional, young player.

Brown's Breakdown

Isaiah Livers being back in the lineup is absolutely huge for Michigan. Not only is he a great player on his own in terms of scoring points, grabbing rebounds and covering up mistakes on the defensive end of the floor, he's a huge piece of Michigan's overall rotation.

Livers being back allows sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. to return to the bench, which is the perfect spot for him as he continues to gain confidence and figure out exactly what he's good at. With Livers back in the starting five, Johns played 18 minutes and scored seven points and recorded five boards. He also had two blocks and committed two fouls, which is actually something you're okay with when it comes to reserve big men.

Johns did just fine as a starter but he's perfect as the first guy off the bench. His combination of size, speed and athleticism give him the ability to guard 1-5 and he can score at all three levels, which is becoming more and more apparent with each minute he plays. 

Livers is going to get better down the stretch as he regains his legs and lungs, while Johns will be able to deliver even more energy than normal knowing he doesn't have to play 30-plus minutes. Overall, Livers' return is massive for the Wolverines and it played out that way against the Spartans earlier today.

What is Livers' biggest asset for U-M on the court? How else does he help the Wolverines? Comment below!!!

Basketball

