Video: Jon Teske Talks Playing Against And Preparing For Bigs In The Big Ten

Brandon Brown

Senior center Jon Teske surrendered 44 points to Iowa's Luka Garza last Friday but Michigan came away with a 12-point win over the Hawkeyes. Granted not every point was scored against Teske, but Michigan's 7-footer was the main defender throughout the evening. 

Garza might be the best post player Teske will defend all year but he's definitely not the only capable scorer. Teske explained how he prepares for big men, like Illinois' Kofi Cockburn who he'll face tomorrow night, and also touched on how he can play smarter in order to stay out of foul trouble. All of that and more from Michigan's big man.

Basketball

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/10/19

Steve Deace
If Shea Patterson could get a NCAA waiver and a 5th season, should he want it? Better yet, should Michigan want it?

How Do You Feel About Michigan Facing Alabama In The Citrus Bowl?

Brandon Brown
Michigan will take on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl and people seem to have pretty strong opinions about it.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/09/19

Steve Deace
The keyboard commandos got their wish, and Michigan will now close its meh 2019 football season with Ohio State and Alabama. Be careful what you wish for.

Video: Juwan Howard Continues To Compliment Freshman Franz Wagner

Brandon Brown
It hasn't all clicked for Franz Wagner just yet but Juwan Howard certainly seems to think it's coming.

Listen: Michigan Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Talks Struggles, Looks Ahead

Brandon Brown
Michigan hockey is off to a rocky start but head coach Mel Pearson is hoping it will turn around.

Analytics Tracker: Week 5 Statistical Deep Dive

Kevin Minor
Take a deep dive into Michigan's basketball roster and team through nine games.

I Think Franz Wagner Is Ready To Explode

Brandon Brown
Freshman Franz Wagner has gotten better and better as he's gotten more comfortable

Michigan vs. Alabama Citrus Bowl Preview

Steve Deace
Two of college football's greatest programs, Michigan and Alabama, will square off in the 2020 Citrus Bowl for only the 5th time ever.

Questions We're Asking Following A Weekend Of Hoops, Hockey & Football

MichaelSpath
In a busy weekend of football, basketball and hockey, we take a look at three stories emerging for each of Michigan's Big 3.

Ranking Big Ten Bowls From Most Buzz-worthy To The Least

Steve Deace
Ranking the interest in all nine Big Ten bowl games from most buzz-worthy to the least.