Video: Jon Teske Talks Playing Against And Preparing For Bigs In The Big Ten

Senior center Jon Teske surrendered 44 points to Iowa's Luka Garza last Friday but Michigan came away with a 12-point win over the Hawkeyes. Granted not every point was scored against Teske, but Michigan's 7-footer was the main defender throughout the evening.

Garza might be the best post player Teske will defend all year but he's definitely not the only capable scorer. Teske explained how he prepares for big men, like Illinois' Kofi Cockburn who he'll face tomorrow night, and also touched on how he can play smarter in order to stay out of foul trouble. All of that and more from Michigan's big man.

What do you think of Teske's efforts so far? What can he do to be even more impactful? Comment below!!!