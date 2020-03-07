Video: Jon Teske Talks Senior Night Experience, John Beilein's Presence, More

Michigan senior center Jon Teske was overrun by emotions after a 24-point win over Nebraska on senior night, especially when he addressed the crowd and started to thank his parents. The 7-footer played a solid game against the Huskers, delivered a heartfelt speech afterwards and walked off the court at Crisler for the last time with a big smile and a wave.

After the game Teske met with the media and was once again all smiles and answered several minutes worth of questions, mostly revolving around his time at Michigan and the special night for him and teammate Zavier Simpson.