Video: Jon Teske Talks Senior Night Experience, John Beilein's Presence, More

Brandon Brown

Michigan senior center Jon Teske was overrun by emotions after a 24-point win over Nebraska on senior night, especially when he addressed the crowd and started to thank his parents. The 7-footer played a solid game against the Huskers, delivered a heartfelt speech afterwards and walked off the court at Crisler for the last time with a big smile and a wave.

After the game Teske met with the media and was once again all smiles and answered several minutes worth of questions, mostly revolving around his time at Michigan and the special night for him and teammate Zavier Simpson.

Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

This week's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan tailback Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Big Ten Tournament Seeding Scenarios

Michigan's spot isn't set in stone but there's not much movement that can take place. Still, here's how fans should want things to play out.

Brandon Brown

Video: Wolverines Break Down Playoff Win Over Rival Michigan State

Goalie Strauss Mann and forward Nick Pastujov talk about Michigan's 3-0 blanking of MSU in a Big Ten playoff first-round game.

Jonathan Knight

Michigan In Top Group For Speedy Wide Receiver Dekel Crowdus

Dekel Crowdus would be a great fit in Josh Gattis' system.

Matthew Lounsberry

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

Ct33

Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

John Beilein was in the house for senior night last night and Juwan Howard was beyond welcoming.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

One (Small) Step Forward For Michigan Basketball

Michigan hoops posted a 20-point win Thursday but forecasting U-M's postseason remains anyone's best guess.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Offensive Line

Ed Warinner has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

20 For 20: How Will Chris Evans Be Used?

Chris Evans returning to the football teams adds a very intriguing wrinkle to the running back rotation.

Brandon Brown

by

UMfb

Video: Juwan Howard Lights Up About Ray Jackson's Surprise Visit

Ray Jackson surprised Juwan Howard during last night's regular season home finale and Howard could not have been more excited about it.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace