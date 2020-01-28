Video: Jon Teske Talks Zavier Simpson's Suspension, David DeJulius Stepping Up, More
Brandon Brown
With senior point guard, captain and leader Zavier Simpson away from the team while he serves at least a one-game suspension, fellow senior captain Jon Teske will need to step up and lead his guys on the road against Nebraska later today.
Teske talked about how hard it will be to replace what Simpson brings to the table, but seemed confident in what sophomore David DeJulius can do in Simpson's absence. That and more with Michigan's big man.