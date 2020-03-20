Video: Jon Teske's Top 10 Moments At Michigan

Jon Teske played just 61 minutes as a true freshman and then went on to win 108 games over the course of his Michigan career. His legacy is pretty well cemented despite having a bit of an up and down year as a senior. Statistically, this past season was Teske's best. He averaged 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a senior and still proved to be valuable on defense.

The 7-1, 265-pounder showed up in Moe Wagner's absence more than once, turned into a true stretch-5 and put Isaac Haas on a poster as an unproven sophomore. Those developments, along with several others, make up Teske's 10 most memorable moments in the video below.

Which moment sticks out to you the most? Do you feel like we missed any? Comment below!!!