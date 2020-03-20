WolverineDigest
Video: Jon Teske's Top 10 Moments At Michigan

Brandon Brown

Jon Teske played just 61 minutes as a true freshman and then went on to win 108 games over the course of his Michigan career. His legacy is pretty well cemented despite having a bit of an up and down year as a senior. Statistically, this past season was Teske's best. He averaged 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a senior and still proved to be valuable on defense.

The 7-1, 265-pounder showed up in Moe Wagner's absence more than once, turned into a true stretch-5 and put Isaac Haas on a poster as an unproven sophomore. Those developments, along with several others, make up Teske's 10 most memorable moments in the video below.

Which moment sticks out to you the most? Do you feel like we missed any? Comment below!!!

Basketball

JJ Jones Reacts To ‘Surreal’ Michigan Offer

J.J. Jones looks to visit U-M as soon as possible.

Eric Rutter

Tom Brady Is Officially A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Former Wolverines and greatest NFL quarterback of all time Tom Brady is official a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Brandon Brown

Four-Star Sophomore CJ Hicks To Visit Michigan ‘Soon’ After Receiving Offer

Michigan has offered some talented players from Ohio recently, including CJ Hicks.

Eric Rutter

Discussing Zavier Simpson's Ranking Among College Basketball's Top 50 Players

Michigan's senior point guard Zavier Simpson was the Wolverines' captain and leader and he received some national attention this year as well.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/20/20

Yesterday we remembered our favorite first round Michigan NCAA Tournament wins ever. Today we reminisce about my favorite second round triumph.

Steve Deace

Newly Offered Safety Rod Moore Talks Michigan Interest

The timing of the U-M offer surprised Rod Moore.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball New And Notes

Sports are on hold but Michigan basketball developments are not.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Five-Star Joshua Christopher Nearing Decision

Michigan's already loaded recruiting class could get a big boost if Joshua Cristopher goes blue like many think he will.

Brandon Brown

Steve's Pick: The First Step Of 1989's Magical Run

An interim coach with a team known for early NCAA Tournament flame outs began its storybook run in the 1989 NCAA Tournament against Xavier.

Steve Deace

Analysts: Michigan Football Players Have To Find A Way

Spring practice has been cancelled, but competitors will always find a way, a trio of former Wolverines shared.

MichaelSpath