Video: Juwan Howard Announces That Austin Davis Will Return For Fifth Year

No one saw third-string center Austin Davis playing an important role for Michigan this year, except for maybe Juwan Howard. Michigan's head coach told a story earlier today from back in July about writing Davis' name down as a part of the potential eight-man rotation.

Now, over the last five games, Davis is playing 13 minutes per contest and is averaging 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Those numbers obviously aren't eye popping, but he's efficient and really does a great job at giving Jon Teske a blow.

Howard was extremely excited earlier today when he announced that Davis will be back for his fifth year and couldn't say enough about why that is the right decision for Davis, the team and the program moving forward.

