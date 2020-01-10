Wolverine Digest
Video & Analysis: Howard Explains Why Michigan Did Not Double Williams

MichaelSpath

The only thing that mattered Thursday night was Michigan earned an 84-78 double overtime victory. Had the Wolverines lost, Juwan Howard would have had a lot of explaining to do, as Purdue big man Trevion Williams doubled up his previous career high of 18, with 36 points, largely matching up one-on-one with U-M senior Jon Teske. In the aftermath of a win, Howard could jokingly talk about his decision. 

As the night unfolded, and Williams scoring 16 first-half points, members of the media were asking the same question fans were clamoring for - why was Michigan refusing to double-team or send a help defender against Williams? 

Howard's post-game explanation - mainly that he was concerned with leaving Purdue's three-point shooters alone - makes sense in theory, but this is a team that shoots just 33.2 percent from behind the arc (ranking 168th nationally) and for the game, shot 31.6 percent (6 of 19). 

Williams, on the other hand, was carving up Michigan's defense, finishing out regulation by scoring 11 of Purdue's final 13 points. He added all six of the Boilermakers' points in the first overtime. Eventually, Williams wore down battling with Teske, but that was a massive gamble to take, one that would have blown up on Howard if the contest had ended in regulation or the first overtime. 

Williams' performance on its own might not raise concern levels, but in four Big Ten contests, Teske and Michigan's centers have struggled in single-coverage assignments against Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (19 points, 6 of 13 from twos), Iowa's Luka Garza (a career-high 44 points, 17 of 29 on twos) and now Williams. 

Howard has demonstrated complete confidence in his players, and gave Teske credit for giving everything he had, but his strategy backfired, and as Michigan gets set to move forward in conference play, the coaching staff must seriously give consideration to help defense, as the trend of defending an opponent's talented big man is not in U-M's favor. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

Steve Deace

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Deace

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Takeaways: Seniors Lead Michigan To Double-OT Win Over Purdue

MichaelSpath

Michigan prevailed for a 84-78 double-overtime victory against Purdue Thursday night at Crisler Center thanks to the play of its two seniors.

Zavior

Steve Deace

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson saves Michigan in a double-overtime thriller against Purdue.

Listen: Chris Young Breaks Down Michigan Hoops Ahead Of Purdue Matchup

MichaelSpath

Former Wolverine center Chris Young talks Michigan-Purdue ahead of tonight's game and what he needs to see from Eli Brooks, David DeJulius and Franz Wagner.

Listen: Rueben Riley Talks Replacing Four Offensive Line Starters

MichaelSpath

Michigan has four offensive line starters departing, but there are pieces returning that former Wolverine and OL expert Rueben Riley believes can be fill the void.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Discusses Challenge Of Defending Matt Haarms

MichaelSpath

When Michigan squares off with Purdue tonight, the Wolverines will need a plan to defend 7-3 center Matt Haarms.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell Enters Transfer Portal

Steve Deace

The former Detroit area prep star never found a home at Michigan, so now he's looking for a new home.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Offseason Football News

Steve Deace

The latest episode of Michigan Podcast tackles recent offseason football news, and whether we're now a basketball school.