Video: Juwan Howard Doesn't Understand Disconnect On Defense

Juwan Howard didn't pull any punches when asked about his team's self-admitted lack of communication on defense against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions came into Ann Arbor and handed Michigan a nine-point loss, but it was the way it happened that shook up Howard.

"It surprises me that some of our guys don't like talking on defense," Howard said. "There's a lot of guessing going on. I just don't understand it."

Howard said it with a smile on his face, but you could tell by what he was saying and his body language that he was pretty frustrated.

The Wolverines have definitely missed Isaiah Livers for six games but he's not going to fix all of the issue. He can't come back and shoot the ball for everyone else and he also can't guard one through five on the other end. Michigan went 24-of-68 from the field and just 5-of-28 from three-point land against the Nittany Lions. Throw in those defensive issues Howard spoke about and you have a three-game losing streak that could grow.

Michigan is now 2-5 in the Big Ten and is losing on the road and, as of last night, at home as well.

