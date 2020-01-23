WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard Doesn't Understand Disconnect On Defense

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard didn't pull any punches when asked about his team's self-admitted lack of communication on defense against Penn State. 

The Nittany Lions came into Ann Arbor and handed Michigan a nine-point loss, but it was the way it happened that shook up Howard.

"It surprises me that some of our guys don't like talking on defense," Howard said. "There's a lot of guessing going on. I just don't understand it."

Howard said it with a smile on his face, but you could tell by what he was saying and his body language that he was pretty frustrated. 

The Wolverines have definitely missed Isaiah Livers for six games but he's not going to fix all of the issue. He can't come back and shoot the ball for everyone else and he also can't guard one through five on the other end. Michigan went 24-of-68 from the field and just 5-of-28 from three-point land against the Nittany Lions. Throw in those defensive issues Howard spoke about and you have a three-game losing streak that could grow.

Michigan is now 2-5 in the Big Ten and is losing on the road and, as of last night, at home as well. 

What was the most disappointing thing you watched last night? What can Howard do differently? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/23/20

This one stat perfectly explains what's gone wrong for Michigan basketball since the Battle for Atlantis.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

by

LoboPrime

Video: Eli Brooks Talks After Penn State Loss

Junior guard Eli Brooks didn't have his best shooting night as Michigan lost by nine to Penn State at home.

Brandon Brown

Danger Time

Michigan risks sabotaging a basketball season that began with so much promise.

Steve Deace

Takeaways: Michigan Falters At Home As Offense Collapses

Following Michigan's 72-63 loss at Penn State, we examine what went wrong, and there is a lot to parse through.

MichaelSpath

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback

There are three reasons why, plus the latest on Michigan football and basketball.

Steve Deace

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan is favored by five over the Nittany Lions for the game in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan needs a home win tonight but it's not going to be easy with Penn State in town.

Jake Sage

Opinion Roundtable: Why Can't Michigan Win On The Road?

Everyone in the Big Ten is struggling at it, but are there some underlying reasons why Michigan can't win on the road in the Big Ten?

Brandon Brown