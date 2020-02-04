Video: Juwan Howard Explains Tight Rotation Against Rutgers

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has trotted out some interesting lineups this season. Recently against Nebraska on the road, Howard had Adrian Nunez and walk-on CJ Baird on the court together for several minutes. Nunez ended up playing 17 minutes and Baird contributed eight. It seemed questionable at the time but U-M did end up beating the Huskers for its first road win of the season.

After the game, a lot of people were scratching their heads because of the peculiar lineup. It was due in part to Isaiah Livers being out due to injury and Zavier Simpson being out due to suspension. Still, it was a weird look.

Against Rutgers on Saturday, Simpson returned to the lineup and he played A LOT — as did every other starter. Simpson, along with Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. all played every minute in the second half. Jon Teske came out due to foul trouble, which gave Austin Davis a chance to play a little bit, but that's it. He was the only sub for the entire second half.

That doesn't necessarily seem like the best approach, but Howard defended it when asked about it yesterday.

