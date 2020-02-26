WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Explains What Makes Wisconsin A Tough Matchup

Brandon Brown

Michigan has won seven of its last eight games and seems to be peaking at the right time with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments right around the corner. Wisconsin is riding a four-game winning streak of its own and would definitely love to come into Ann Arbor tomorrow night and put a dent in Michigan's momentum. 

Head coach Juwan Howard has been studying Wisconsin closely and has identified several reasons why the Badgers have beaten Ohio State, Nebraska, Rutgers and Purdue over the last 17 days. All of those wins were in Madison except for Nebraska, but the Badgers are pesky and can really shoot it. Howard spoke on three-point defense and more when it comes to slowing down the Badgers. 

What have you seen from Wisconsin that makes you nervous? How do you think Michigan will do against their shooting? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/26/20

Michigan's football season ticket waiting list appears to be gone. Why? Too expensive? Weak home schedule? Fan disappointment? You make the call.

Steve Deace

Joparish

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Wide Receivers

Michigan's wide receiver group has the potential to be dynamic in 2020.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...Michigan Basketball's No. 19 Ranking

Michigan is No. 19 according in the latest AP Poll, but are they better than that?

Brandon Brown

Shaunramsay

Michigan Hockey's NCAA Hopes Fade After Weekend Setback

Rolling in 2020, Michigan hockey went 0-2 last weekend and now finds its postseason hopes in trouble.

Jake Karalexis

Michigan Running Backs In 2020: Will A True No. 1 Emerge?

We continue to look ahead to 2020 with our preview of Michigan's running backs, led by a pair of sophomores and a senior rejoining the team.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Opinion Roundtable: Can Michigan Basketball Win Out?

Michigan basketball is cruising right now and has a chance to finish on a very strong note.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Hoops' Biggest 'Surprise' Win This Year?

Michigan's win at Rutgers and at Purdue were both unexpected but according to U-M fans, the most surprising victory came back in November.

MichaelSpath

Phenom59

Juwan Howard Is Proving His Skeptics Wrong

Hiring Juwan Howard seemed like a reach, but less than 12 months since he took over the Michigan program, Howard has proven he can recruit and coach.

MichaelSpath

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Quarterbacks

For the first time in a couple of years, Michigan has a legitimate quarterback battle on its hands.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Could Be Looking At A Banner 2021 Recruiting Class

If the latest rankings update for the 2021 football recruiting class are any indication, this could be quite a class for the Wolverines.

Steve Deace

kkingdavid2020