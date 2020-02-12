Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why His Group Is Special

Juwan Howard has referenced his team's IQ, character and overall approach to practice and being a student athlete at Michigan many times throughout the season. He often uses words like special, solution-based and even beautiful when describing his players and you can tell it's not lip service.

I asked Howard how much he knew about the guys before he took the job and at what point he knew he had a special group. In typical Howard fashion, he heaped praise on his guys and did it all with a smile.

What do you think it would be like playing for Howard? What kinds of bonds is he building with his players? Comment below!!!