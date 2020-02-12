WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why His Group Is Special

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard has referenced his team's IQ, character and overall approach to practice and being a student athlete at Michigan many times throughout the season. He often uses words like special, solution-based and even beautiful when describing his players and you can tell it's not lip service. 

I asked Howard how much he knew about the guys before he took the job and at what point he knew he had a special group. In typical Howard fashion, he heaped praise on his guys and did it all with a smile.

What do you think it would be like playing for Howard? What kinds of bonds is he building with his players? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/11/20

This stat says Michigan may be back to playing the kind of elite defense we saw the previous two seasons.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Video: Juwan Howard's Philosophy On Shooting

Even when Michigan is struggling at shooting the ball, Juwan Howard remains consistent in his approach.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Ranking Juwan Howard's Win Over Michigan State

It's only year one for Juwan Howard but he's already got some wins over the game's best coaches.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Carbine1776

Michigan Football's Top 20 Under 20

How bright is Joe Milton's future? Dax Hill's? Chris Hinton's? The three rank among the best young prospects on the Michigan roster heading into 2020.

MichaelSpath

MORandy

Seeking A Recruiting & Social Media Manager For Wolverine Digest

Thanks to you, Wolverine Digest has grown exponentially in the past six months and we're now looking to fill a new role to further our coverage of Michigan football and basketball.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Juwan Howard Not Overlooking Northwestern

Northwestern is bringing up the rear in the Big Ten but Juwan Howard is not overlooking the Wildcats.

Brandon Brown

Update: Graduate Transfers To Keep An Eye On

Michigan is still keeping an eye on the transfer portal in order to add some depth at defensive tackle and cornerback.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Listen: Talking Michigan State's Misguided Coaching Search

Michigan State is really struggling to find its next football coach and Michigan fans are loving it.

Brandon Brown

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Win Over Spartans, Zavier Simpson's Play, Off-Court Situation, Leadership

Senior center Jon Teske had a forgettable first half against Michigan State but came through in the second and helped U-M defeat the Spartans.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace