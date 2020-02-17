Video: Juwan Howard Grades Zavier Simpson's Game Against Indiana

After Michigan's big 24-point win over Indiana on Sunday, Juwan Howard spoke glowingly of point guard Zavier Simpson after the senior turned in a 12-point, 11-assist performance. The veteran point guard also turned the ball over just once in 31 minutes of action. Howard was unsurprisingly pleased.

Brown's Breakdown

Juwan Howard has called Simpson his "Tom Brady" on several occasions this year because of his leadership and ability to become a coach on the floor.

Simpson's teammates don't bat an eye when they call him their leader. They also don't hesitate to name Simpson when asked who is the most vocal person on the floor. Throw those traits in with Simpson's ability to score timely baskets and find his teammates at an amazing clip and you have the makings of a winner.

In fact, Simpson, along with his teammate and classmate Jon Teske, have now won more games in a Michigan uniform than any other Wolverine. Both players have been involved in 105 wins at U-M and Howard couldn't be prouder. He talked about both guys as if he's known them for years and seemed genuinely happy to share in such a monumental feat.

It is pretty special when you think about it. At one time it looked like Simpson and Teske were going to struggle to be the guy at their respective positions, especially Teske. Now, they are the unquestioned senior leaders of a very good team trending up at the right time. Michigan seems to have the makeup of a very dangerous tournament team and strong, winning seniors at point guard and center should be a huge part of that.

