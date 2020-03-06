Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

Senior night was special for Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, but it was also special for John Beilein, who was in attendance. Beilein kept it low key, but he was in the house for Teske's and Simpson's big night.

After the game, Juwan Howard spoke about Beilein's imprint on Teske and Simpson and the entire Michigan basketball program.

Brown's Breakdown

I thought it was awesome that Beilein showed up for senior night. Obviously he recruited, coached and developed Teske and Simpson in a big way for more than three years, so he needed to be present. Beilein didn't make the night about him, but Teske and Simpson certainly appreciated Coach B's presence.

Juwan Howard welcomed Beilein back with open arms, which shouldn't surprise anyone. He used the word "egoless" when describing himself and that really is an accurate adjective. Howard is genuine with everyone and last night was no different. Some coaches might be a little hesitant to have the previous coach around the program, but not Howard. He complimented and praised Beilein after the game and rightfully so.

Michigan basketball is in such a great place right now and Beilein is obviously a huge part of it, but Howard is doing a phenomenal job of trying to take it to an even higher level.

