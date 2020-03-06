WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

Brandon Brown

Senior night was special for Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, but it was also special for John Beilein, who was in attendance. Beilein kept it low key, but he was in the house for Teske's and Simpson's big night. 

After the game, Juwan Howard spoke about Beilein's imprint on Teske and Simpson and the entire Michigan basketball program.

I thought it was awesome that Beilein showed up for senior night. Obviously he recruited, coached and developed Teske and Simpson in a big way for more than three years, so he needed to be present. Beilein didn't make the night about him, but Teske and Simpson certainly appreciated Coach B's presence.

Juwan Howard welcomed Beilein back with open arms, which shouldn't surprise anyone. He used the word "egoless" when describing himself and that really is an accurate adjective. Howard is genuine with everyone and last night was no different. Some coaches might be a little hesitant to have the previous coach around the program, but not Howard. He complimented and praised Beilein after the game and rightfully so. 

Michigan basketball is in such a great place right now and Beilein is obviously a huge part of it, but Howard is doing a phenomenal job of trying to take it to an even higher level.

What did you think of Beilein showing up? What about Howard's words about Beilein? Comment below!!!

Over It
Over It

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed with with the way Beilein left, but he deserves nothing but praise for what he did while here. UM was a bad call vs. a later found to be cheating Louisville team away from a National Championship.

Wish he could have won one, but that's pretty darn hard to do. Shoot, Izzo has been milking his 1 20+ year old natty all the way to the Hall of Fame despite consistently under-achieving.

