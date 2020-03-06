WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard Lights Up About Ray Jackson's Surprise Visit

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard and Ray Jackson grew very close during their three years together in Ann Arbor as members of the Fab Five, so last night's surprise visit from Jackson really made Howard's day.

"Oh wow," Howard exclaimed. "Ray surprised me today. 'What's up baby!' That's how he said it. To see Ray — oh my gosh, I jumped out of my chair."

Howard already had a lot going on in preparation of senior night so a visit from Jackson just added to it. It was really cool to see Howard light up about one of his best friends from his college days.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

Ct33

Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

John Beilein was in the house for senior night last night and Juwan Howard was beyond welcoming.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

20 For 20: How Will Chris Evans Be Used?

Chris Evans returning to the football teams adds a very intriguing wrinkle to the running back rotation.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

One (Small) Step Forward For Michigan Basketball

Michigan hoops posted a 20-point win Thursday but forecasting U-M's postseason remains anyone's best guess.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/06/20

Michigan played its final home game of the season last night. The team is going to look a lot different when it plays its next one.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Reflects On His Time With Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson

Juwan Howard has only been around for a quarter of Jon Teske's and Zavier Simpson's career, but he already feels very connected to his point guard and center.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Address Crowd After Final Home Game

Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson got a little emotional as they wrapped up their careers at the Crisler Center

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: March 5th

According to the only rankings that matter -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET ratings.

Steve Deace

by

Ct33

Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Honored For Senior Night

Seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson were honored before U-M's game against Nebraska.

Brandon Brown

by

Ct33

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan is favored by a whopping 17.5 points over the Huskers in Ann Arbor.

Jake Sage

by

Ct33