Video: Juwan Howard Lights Up About Ray Jackson's Surprise Visit

Juwan Howard and Ray Jackson grew very close during their three years together in Ann Arbor as members of the Fab Five, so last night's surprise visit from Jackson really made Howard's day.

"Oh wow," Howard exclaimed. "Ray surprised me today. 'What's up baby!' That's how he said it. To see Ray — oh my gosh, I jumped out of my chair."

Howard already had a lot going on in preparation of senior night so a visit from Jackson just added to it. It was really cool to see Howard light up about one of his best friends from his college days.