Video: Juwan Howard Loves Talking About Austin Davis

It didn't look like Michigan big man Austin Davis would ever contribute meaningful minutes based on the first three years of his career in Ann Arbor but he has come alive under the tutelage of Juwan Howard. 

The 6-9 big isn't playing a ton of minutes but he's definitely making them count. Over the last four games, Davis is 19-for-22 and has quickly become a fan and bench favorite. Every time he wheels and deals under the basket and finishes with a soft touch, U-M fans and Davis' teammates go bananas. Davis finished with nine points against the Hoosiers in 13 minutes of action and afterward, Howard lit up when asked about Davis' resurgence and also touched on the big man's future in Ann Arbor.

What should Davis' future be? How would you grade his recent run of performances? Comment below!!!

