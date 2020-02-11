Video: Juwan Howard Not Overlooking Northwestern

Even though Northwestern is 6-16 (1-11 in Big Ten), has lost 12 of its last 13 games and is currently in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, Juwan Howard called them a "scary team" because of their scrappiness and proven ability to lead against solid Big Ten opponents. Howard broke down some of those close games and listed several reasons as to why he and his guys are going to be locked in tomorrow in Evanston.

