Video: Juwan Howard Not Overlooking Northwestern

Brandon Brown

Even though Northwestern is 6-16 (1-11 in Big Ten), has lost 12 of its last 13 games and is currently in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, Juwan Howard called them a "scary team" because of their scrappiness and proven ability to lead against solid Big Ten opponents. Howard broke down some of those close games and listed several reasons as to why he and his guys are going to be locked in tomorrow in Evanston.

What do you think Juwan Howard's message will be to the team? How do you see tomorrow's game going? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/11/20

This stat says Michigan may be back to playing the kind of elite defense we saw the previous two seasons.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Video: Juwan Howard's Philosophy On Shooting

Even when Michigan is struggling at shooting the ball, Juwan Howard remains consistent in his approach.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Ranking Juwan Howard's Win Over Michigan State

It's only year one for Juwan Howard but he's already got some wins over the game's best coaches.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Carbine1776

Michigan Football's Top 20 Under 20

How bright is Joe Milton's future? Dax Hill's? Chris Hinton's? The three rank among the best young prospects on the Michigan roster heading into 2020.

MichaelSpath

MORandy

Update: Graduate Transfers To Keep An Eye On

Michigan is still keeping an eye on the transfer portal in order to add some depth at defensive tackle and cornerback.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Listen: Talking Michigan State's Misguided Coaching Search

Michigan State is really struggling to find its next football coach and Michigan fans are loving it.

Brandon Brown

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Win Over Spartans, Zavier Simpson's Play, Off-Court Situation, Leadership

Senior center Jon Teske had a forgettable first half against Michigan State but came through in the second and helped U-M defeat the Spartans.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Zavier Simpson's Comments After Win Over Michigan State

Zavier Simpson hit some big shots in a big win over the Spartans on Saturday.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace