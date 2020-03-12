WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard On Franz Wagner's Development, Role Moving Forward

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard has been complimentary of freshman Franz Wagner all season, even predicting that he'll be one of the best to ever play at Michigan. I'm not sure Wagner is on that level yet, but he's been damn good as of late.

Over the last five games, Wagner is averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest, which both lead the team. His late-season surge, along with pretty consistent performances over the course of the year, earned him a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

Earlier this week, Howard once again bragged on his talented freshmen and explained what's made him so good. He also touched on what he expects from Wagner over the course of the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

How do you think Wagner will do during the postseason? How important is he to Michigan's success? Comment below!!!

University Of Michigan Cancels Spring Game, Other Events

Michigan football has cancelled its annual spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Brown

by

HankTz

20 For 20: Will Zach Charbonnet Progress Or Regress?

Zach Charbonnet burst onto the scene as a freshman but some developments make me curious about his role as a sophomore.

Brandon Brown

by

allaguess

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/12/20

Does suspending spring football recruiting over Corona Virus fears put Michigan at a competitive disadvantage? It depends on what everyone else does.

Steve Deace

Don Brown Talks The Secondary

Don Brown seems very high on his secondary players.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Devin Gil To Transfer, Looking At Linebacker Depth

Devin Gil has announced that he will finish his collegiate career elsewhere. What's it mean for Michigan's linebacker rotation?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why His Team Is Well Equipped For Quick Turnarounds

Michigan did very well earlier this year in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and Juwan Howard things his team can find success again in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/11/20

For the first time since it entered the Big Ten, I'm urging Michigan to follow in Nebraska's footsteps on something. Here's why.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Ten Tournament, Facing Nation's Best Bigs Night After Night

Jon Teske is getting ready for one last Big Ten Tournament.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Taking Leadership To Another Level During Tourney Time, More

Zavier Simpson is Michigan's unquestioned leader and he plans to take it up a notch during tournament time.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Michigan Podcast Previews Spring Football

This week's episode previews Michigan spring football, and confronts our first recorded case of Harbaugh Derangement Syndrome.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy