Video: Juwan Howard On Franz Wagner's Development, Role Moving Forward

Juwan Howard has been complimentary of freshman Franz Wagner all season, even predicting that he'll be one of the best to ever play at Michigan. I'm not sure Wagner is on that level yet, but he's been damn good as of late.

Over the last five games, Wagner is averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest, which both lead the team. His late-season surge, along with pretty consistent performances over the course of the year, earned him a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

Earlier this week, Howard once again bragged on his talented freshmen and explained what's made him so good. He also touched on what he expects from Wagner over the course of the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

How do you think Wagner will do during the postseason? How important is he to Michigan's success? Comment below!!!