Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Picking Up The Pieces After Two-Loss Week

Michigan fell 71-62 at Illinois Wednesday and dropped Saturday's 71-70 overtime thriller to Oregon. It probably won't mean much to Juwan Howard that his team lost games to Kenpom.com's No. 37 and No. 11 teams. Losses are losses, and they can mentally wear a team down, as Howard noted in his press conference. 

The good news for Michigan is it should go into 2020 with a two-game winning streak, welcoming Presbyterian and UMass Lowell in the next two weeks. The bad news is the Wolverines have to wait a week, until next Saturday, to get this bitter taste out of their mouths, and then have another eight days before their battle with Lowell. 

In the meantime, Howard will have a lot of interesting questions to ponder - like how he gets Brandon Johns Jr., more meaningful playing time and if it comes at the expense of someone like senior center Jon Teske? Or whether he can re-energize Teske into the player he was down in the Bahamas? He also has to get Zavier Simpson to play more under control, and must continue to foster the confidence of Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner and David DeJulius. 

In other words, Howard won't just be sitting on his hands waiting for a cupcake opponent to arrive in Ann Arbor next weekend. 

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video & Analysis: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks Final Play In Loss To Oregon

Michigan had a chance to win the game with 10 seconds to go down 71-70 in overtime but missed on a layup and put-back. Brandon Johns Jr., discusses the play.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Drops Overtime Heartbreaker

We offer analysis and opinion on Michigan basketball's crushing 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon at Crisler Center on Saturday.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of Low Post Problems in Champaign

Michigan got handled in the paint against Illinois and it resulted in the first conference loss of the season.

Video: Juwan Howard Praises Oregon's Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard is Oregon's version of Zavier Simpson in a lot of ways.

Video: Juwan Howard Says "It's Tough To Win On The Road In The Big Ten"

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard on his team's shooting woes in its first two road games of the season.

Video: Juwan Howard Says Michigan Student-Athletes Are "Next Level"

Michigan's men's basketball coach explains why finals week won't be a distraction with No.10 Oregon coming to Ann Arbor.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Franz Wagner's Self Criticism

Juwan Howard has praised and defended Franz Wagner on multiple occasions this year.