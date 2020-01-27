WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Reflects On Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Brandon Brown

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard and Kobe Bryant were in the NBA at the same time for more than 15 years and, despite being five years older than Bryant, Howard said he remembers looking up to The Black Mamba. Howard spoke about that among many other things surrounding the life and career of Bryant in the aftermath of his tragic passing.

What's your biggest memory of Kobe Bryant? How did the news of his passing affect you? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/27/20

Yesterday's "QB Chatter" column, courtesy of Michael Spath's sources, didn't read like "may the best man win" the quarterback competition.

Steve Deace

Awolverine

Michigan Football Chatter: The Quarterbacks In 2020

We're still a few weeks away from spring practice, but here's what we've been told about the Michigan quarterback situation.

MichaelSpath

MORandy

Barton Simmons On Harbaugh, Michigan Football

The national college football analyst for CBS Sports, and national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, provided his assessment of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program on his podcast recently.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Fields Questions Surrounding Zavier Simpson's Suspension

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for at least one game.

Brandon Brown

When A Player Violates Team Rules, The Public Is Owed ...

In light of Zavier Simpson's suspension for Tuesday's game, an acknowledgement of when and if a team can keep the violation in-house.

MichaelSpath

Breaking Down The Absence Of Zavier Simpson

Michigan will head to Nebraska tomorrow without its leader.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Zavier Simpson Suspended

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for at least one game.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Remembering Kobe

The entire world lost an icon with the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Brandon Brown

Video: David DeJulius On Ayo Dosunmu's Game, Isaiah Livers' Injury, More

David DeJulius had a first hand look at Ayo Dosunmu's big game and Isaiah Livers' injury.

Brandon Brown

Is Michigan On The NCAA Tournament Bubble Now?

A few weeks ago, it would've seemed panicky and ridiculous to think Michigan would ever be considered on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but here we unfortunately are.

Steve Deace