Video: Juwan Howard Reflects On Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard and Kobe Bryant were in the NBA at the same time for more than 15 years and, despite being five years older than Bryant, Howard said he remembers looking up to The Black Mamba. Howard spoke about that among many other things surrounding the life and career of Bryant in the aftermath of his tragic passing.

What's your biggest memory of Kobe Bryant? How did the news of his passing affect you? Comment below!!!