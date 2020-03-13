Video: Pat Forde Breaks Down Abrupt End Of Athletics For Seniors

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde delivers a message to seniors after yesterday's news of mass cancellations.

Of course, we now know that the NCAA is considering an extra year of eligibility for seniors involved in spring sports, which will a require a lot of figuring out details and logistics, but feels right given the way their careers ended.

How do you think the NCAA will handle an extra year of eligibility? Do you think it will spill over into winter sport athletes? Comment below!!!