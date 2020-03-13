WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Pat Forde Breaks Down Abrupt End Of Athletics For Seniors

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde delivers a message to seniors after yesterday's news of mass cancellations. 

Of course, we now know that the NCAA is considering an extra year of eligibility for seniors involved in spring sports, which will a require a lot of figuring out details and logistics, but feels right given the way their careers ended.

How do you think the NCAA will handle an extra year of eligibility? Do you think it will spill over into winter sport athletes? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/13/20

Now that corona virus has cancelled everything for the foreseeable future, what's our plan going forward here at Wolverine Digest?

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Long, Rangy Cornerback John Howse IV Plans Michigan Official Visit

At 6-2, 185 pounds, John Howse IV is a coveted cornerback with more than 15 offers to choose from.

Eric Rutter

Jermaine Wiggins Jr. Talks With Michigan Staff About Earning Offer, Visit

Before recruiting events were halted, U-M had its first junior day of the spring last season.

Eric Rutter

20 For 20: How Much Of An Impact Will No Spring Practice Have On Michigan Football?

There were several developments to keep an eye on during spring football but now we may not hear about any of those.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

BREAKING: NCAA Tournament Cancelled

Due to the ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA President Mark Emmert has cancelled the men's and women's NCAA tournament as well as all championships in all spring and winter sports.

Brandon Brown

by

Ryguy3

University Of Michigan Cancels Spring Game, Other Events

Michigan football has cancelled its annual spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Brown

by

HankTz

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan is favored by just 1.5 points over the Scarlet Knights in their third matchup of the season.

Jake Sage

by

Over It

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/12/20

Does suspending spring football recruiting over coronavirus fears put Michigan at a competitive disadvantage? It depends on what everyone else does.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard On Franz Wagner's Development, Role Moving Forward

Freshman Franz Wagner has been on a hot streak and will need to maintain it for Michigan to succeed.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

BREAKING: Big Ten Tournament Cancelled

Just minutes before Michigan was set to tip off against Rutgers, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren made the decision to cancel the Big Ten Tournament.

Brandon Brown